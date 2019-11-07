Go Columbia MUSIC Celebrating South Carolina’s Jazz Culture

The Koger Center for the Arts is proud to introduce the inaugural season of Live in the Lobby: Koger Center Jazz. The second concert of the series will take place at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.

Join the Koger Center and ColaJazz as we journey through the vibrant and diverse history of jazz music in South Carolina. “Celebrating South Carolina’s Jazz Culture” will chronicle the storied traditions and roots of the genre as an art form deeply intertwined in the cultural fabric of the Palmetto State.

ColaJazz Little Big Band: the band that could! is the newest group formed by the CEO of ColaJazz, Mark Rapp. ColaJazz Little Big Band is comprised of some of the most talented jazz musicians from Columbia, Greenville and Charleston.

“Our little big band packs a big punch!” Rapp says. “ColaJazz has a variety of performing ensembles for our educational and outreach efforts. This perfectly sized nonet is geared towards all ages and aims to entertain, educate and further the love and support of our jazz history and community.”

Live in the Lobby: Koger Center Jazz was created as a partnership between the Koger Center, UofSC Jazz, and ColaJazz. Koger Center Jazz consists of six concerts held in the dynamic, open expanse of the Koger Center lobby curated for each concert to embody a specific style and era of jazz music.

tickets cost $28/general public, $23 usc Faculty/Staff & Military, and $8 students (student tickets must be purchased at the box office).

Season Subscriptions are available for $99/general public, $90 USC faculty/staff & military, and $35 students.

For more information or to buy tickets: www.KogerCenterForTheArts.com or 803-251-2222. The Koger Center is located at 1051 Greene St.

Special to GoColumbia