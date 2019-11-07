ONE DAY A WEEK: Love

Don't just say "I love you," show a little love at Columbia's newest public work of art funded by the South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind Foundation.

Don’t just feel the love for a night, generate the emotion for an entire day with this romantic itinerary.

Leisure

Say “I love you” in a big way in front of downtown Columbia’s newest statue from South Carolina School for the Deaf and the Blind (SCSDB), a sculpture hand demonstrating the American Sign Language sign of “I love you.” Students from SCSDB worked with South Carolina artist Bob Doster to create this universal message of compassion from individual hand cut outs that come together to form a meaningful and heartfelt message. This work of public art was made possible through the SCSDB Foundation, and is now open to the public.

Where to find it: corner of Lincoln and Senate.

Food

Man, or woman, doesn’t matter, the quickest way to someone’s heart is often through their stomach. Hampton Street Vineyard, located on the bottom floor of the Sylvan building, is the perfect hideaway for an intimate meal. Styled as a wine-cellar, the seasonal menu features locally grown produce and meats paired with curated wine lists that will send any heart racing. The dinner offerings change quarterly (in accordance with what is locally available) so while it is still a featured entrée, try the crispy duck confit with sweet potato gnocchi, Tasso ham, blistered tomatoes, arugula, red onion and blackberry-thyme gastrique.

Where to find it: 1201 Hampton St. www.hamptonstreetvineyard.com 803-252-0850. Open Monday-Friday 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; 6-10 p.m.; Saturday 6-10 p.m.

Drink

Stoke the fires of passion with a few after-dinner cocktails at Halls Chophouse at the corner of Main and Gervais. Cozy up to your loved one at this steakhouse’s impressive bar and order one of the bartender’s specialties. For a classic love, try to the barrel-aged Manhattan, aged for 30 days in charred American oak. Or if you’re looking for something equally classic but perhaps a little more “playful,” order the Hefner, a mixture of gin, cucumber, St. Germain, Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur, and bubbles.

Where to find it: 1221 Main St. www.hallschophouse.com 803-563-5066. Open Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-midnight; Sunday 10 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Fun

Support the local art of love with a night at the University of South Carolina’s production of “Much Ado About Nothing.” The play is one of Shakespeare’s funniest comedies filled with foiled matchmaking and colorful characters. Don’t wait; buy a ticket for you and your partner to catch one of the final performances of this modernized retelling of the Bard’s most well-known comedy of miscommunications and misunderstandings. Tickets can be purchased in person or by calling the box office, and prices range from $15 for students to $22 for general admission.

Where to find it: Longstreet Theater, 1300 Greene St. www.theatre.sc.edu 803-777-9353. Performances run Thursday-Saturday from 8-10 p.m.

