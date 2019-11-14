MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Five Finger Death Punch

Five Finger Death Punch.

Five Finger Death Punch is a heavy metal band, who formed in 2005 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Their first album, titled “The Way Of The Fist,” debuted in 2007. The album had rapid success and sold more than 500,000 copies in the United States.

The band’s sophomore album, “War Is The Answer,” furthered the band’s popularity and was certified platinum.

Five Finger Death Punch’s next three albums were certified Gold, making them one of the most successful heavy metal bands of the decade.

They are also the recipients of the RadioContraband Rock Radio Awards for “Indie Artist of the Year” for 2011 through 2014.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

If you are interested in attending this show, which takes place on Nov. 20 at The Colonial Life Arena, 1022 Senate St., the show begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets range in price from $39.50 to $204. Visit www.coloniallifearena.com for more information.

Other Concerts

Chris Lane, Gabby Barrett and Ernest. Country. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 14. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $25; $30 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

The Carl Payne Big Band. Jazz. 7 p.m. Nov. 14. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 for preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

The Red Clay Strays, The Water Kickers. Death Metal. 8 p.m. Nov. 14. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. 21 and up only. Free. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Turnover and Men I Trust. Indie Pop. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $22; $25 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Real Work, The Lovely Few, Levvy, Ghost of the Kodiak. Indie rock. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10 for 21 and older; under 21 $13. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

The Jamie Wright Band. Soul. 8 p.m. Nov. 15. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Easy Honey with Rare Creatures. Rock. 8 p.m. Nov. 15. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $10 or 2 for $15. www.whitemulemusic.com

William Elliot Whitmore, Samantha Crain. Folk. 7 p.m. Nov. 16. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $15; $17 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Enrage Against The Machine. Rage Against The Machine tribute. 8 p.m. Nov. 16. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $12; $15 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Chayz Jazzy Birthday Soirée with Reggie Grave and Jazz Theory Band. Jazz. 8 p.m. Nov. 16. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $25; $30 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

Matt and Kim with The Frights. Indie Electronic. 6 p.m. Nov. 17. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $27; $30 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

Harrison Wint with Harry Driggers. Pop. 7 p.m. Nov. 19. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5; $8 the day of. www.whitemulemusic.com

Bayside, Sincere Engineer. Punk. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 20. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $23; $27 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia