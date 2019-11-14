ONE DAY A WEEK Nourishing November

Nourish your body and treat your wallet with a 12 pound box of produce from Livingston Farms for only $10 at the Soda City Market!

Feed your body, heart, and soul with a few of these Southern happenings. Just think of it as your Thanksgiving pregame.

Leisure

Feast your eyes and your stomach at Columbia’s weekly Soda City Market. Walk along the 1300-1500 blocks of Main Street and find something hand crafted, produced, or locally grown in South Carolina. An average of 150 vendors gather for this per week, which means you have a 150 chances to feel nourished, depending on your cravings that day. Parking is free on Saturdays but spots tend to fill up quickly, so consider riding the COMET’s free Soda Cap Connector that stops directly off at the market.

Where to find it: 1300-1500 blocks of Main Street. www.sodacitysc.com Open Saturdays 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (rain or shine).

Drink

Finish off your nutritional breakfast with a nutritional cocktail at Motor Supply Company Bistro. Billed as “Columbia’s Best Bloody Mary,” this vodka-soaked tomato-based drink is served on the rocks. Considered a classic cocktail and brunch staple, the Bloody Mary is traditionally garnished with celery stalks and dill pickle spears, however, there are many variations on this beloved hangover cure from the inclusion of hot sauce to a splash of Guinness. At Motor Supply, they infuse their Bloody Mary with bacon — it’s essentially breakfast in a glass.

Where to find it: 920 Gervais St. www.motorsupplycobistro.com 803-256-6687. Open Tuesday-Thursday 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9:30 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m. and 5:30-10:30 p.m.; Sunday 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5:30-9 p.m.

Fun

Continue to feed your body and your mind with a Sites and Bites Tour on Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. Two Gals and a Fork food tours partnered with Historic Columbia for this walking and tasting tour of the Vista. Over the course of 2 1/2 hours you’ll be stuffed with samples from local restaurants and historical tidbits about our food-centric city. Tours are limited to eighteen people, and tickets must be purchased in advance. Call 803-360-0578 for additional tour information and ticket sales.

Where to find it: Columbia Convention Center 1101 Lincoln St. www.twogalsfoodtours.com 803-360-0578. Nov. 16, 4-6:30 p.m.

Food

Support the continued academic nourishment of today’s youth at Harmony School’s 13th Annual Oyster Roast and Silent Auction. Harmony School is a nonprofit, private preschool, kindergarten, and elementary school with after school care in Columbia. Join Harmony School in celebrating this academic institution’s 30th anniversary at City Roots.

Three drink tickets for wine or beer are included with general admission. All attendees must be 21 and over. The yearly fundraiser will feature live music, unlimited fresh oysters, a bonfire, and a chili cookoff. It’s a true feast for the senses.

Where to find it: 1005 Airport Blvd. www.harmonyschoolsc.org. Nov. 16, 6-10 p.m.

Alyssa Velazquez, special to GoColumbia