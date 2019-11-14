EVENT Cocktails & Cuisine

Cocktails & Cuisine.

Visit Lake City SC & Crossroads on Main are proud to present the fall edition of Cocktails & Cuisine, after a stellar inaugural spring event that kicked off the Lake City Culinary Series in grand style.

The shared vision for Cocktails & Cuisine is to present a ticketed “Dinner as Extraordinary Event” to offer an element of exciting diversity to the culinary scene in the Pee Dee, with The Inn at the Crossroads in Lake City as the host location.

As the biannual flagship event of the Lake City Culinary Series, Cocktails & Cuisine is an inspired collaboration between the culinary team at Crossroads on Main and visiting chefs, mixologists and sommeliers.

The Inn at the Crossroads is a 57-room boutique hotel located in the heart of historic downtown Lake City. The Inn’s amenities include its in-house fine dining restaurant Crossroads on Main, a lovely outdoor Courtyard featuring florals, plants and a bog garden cultivated by Moore Farms Botanical Garden, and a state-of-the-art event venue charmingly dubbed “The Stables,” as it was renovated from the former McClam Livery Stables.

The fall edition of Cocktails & Cuisine is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 16 from 6-9:30 p.m. Guests will begin their culinary experience in the outdoor Courtyard at The Inn. Ryan Casey, Beverage Director at The Dewberry in downtown Charleston, will serve signature craft cocktails prior to dinner, and hors d’oeuvres will be passed to tease the palate. After cocktail hour, guests will adjourn to The Stables to enjoy a deliciously memorable multi-course meal. Culinary Director Jason Houser will lead Lake City’s local team from Crossroads on Main. They will collaborate with Chef Jacques Larson of Obstinate Daughter (Sullivan’s Island) and Wild Olive (Johns Island) to create and prepare the menu for a stellar four-course meal. Sommeliers Femi Oyediran and Miles White of Graft Wine Shop in Charleston, who impressed attendees with their wine pairings at the spring edition of Cocktails & Cuisine, are returning for an “encore performance” to expertly pair each dinner course with the perfect wine, to include entertaining and insightful commentary.

For more information or to purchase tickets www.visitlakecitysc.com/festivals-events/cocktails-cuisine-2. Also, Cocktails & Cuisine guests are invited to stay overnight at The Inn at the Crossroads with a special overnight rate of $99 with the mention of “Cocktails & Cuisine.”

Special to GoColumbia