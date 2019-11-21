EVENT Festival of Trees

Experience the magic of the 30th Festival of Trees, presented by Aflac, Nov. 22-24 at the South Carolina State Museum, 301 Gervais St., Columbia.

At the black-tie auction preview Nov. 22, guests will have the first opportunity to bid on decorated full-size trees, tabletop trees and wreaths as well as menorahs and other holiday items. Enjoy cocktails and heavy hors d’oeuvres by Blue Marlin Signature Catering. The event is $125 a person.

The “Santa & Me” event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon Nov. 23 at the museum. With the help of The Mad Platter team, children create a “Dear Santa” holiday plate featuring the child’s handprint. Santa & Me includes a ticket to “The Polar Express” at the Rev. Dr. Solomon Jackson Jr. 4-D Interactive Theater at the museum, a 5-by-7 photo with Santa and unlimited rides on the indoor train. $30 a child at FestivalofTreesColumbia.org.

Festival of Trees will be open to the public, with no admission fee, from noon-4 p.m. Nov. 24. There will be a “Mascot Madness Parade” at 1 p.m.

Details: FestivalofTreesColumbia.org.

Special to GoColumbia