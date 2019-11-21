HOLIDAY EVENTS Family Fun

Enjoy the Sleigh Bell Stroll.

The holidays are fast approaching, and the Irmo Chapin Recreation Commission has plenty of events to get you in the spirit.

You can kick your gift shopping into high gear, take the kids out for an amazing neighborhood light display, burn off some calories on a holiday fun run and much more. So, open your calendar and start making plans to enjoy your favorites. Who knows – you may even catch a glimpse of Santa along the way.

Holiday Market

Area artists, crafters, and business owners are invited to participate as vendors in this sale. Shoppers can purchase one-of-a-kind items including, but not limited to, paintings, handmade jewelry, home decor items, etc. Those interested in selling items must complete an application.

DETAILS: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Crooked Creek Park, 1098 Old Lexington Highway, Chapin. 803-345-6181. www.icrc.net

Sleigh Bell Stroll

See the lights at the Sleigh Bell Stroll. Join ICRC for this fun and festive family fun walk amid the sparkling light displays of Holiday Lights on the River. For safety reason, dogs are not allowed at the event.

DETAILS: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 25. Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road, Columbia. $5 a person; children age 2 and under free. 803-772-1228. www.icrc.net

Sleigh Bell Trot

See the Lights at the Sleigh Bell Trot. Join us for a fun and festive four mile timed race amid the sparkling light displays of Holiday Lights on the River! For safety reason, do not bring dogs to the Trot.

DETAILS: 7-9 p.m. Nov. 26. Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road, Columbia. $35 a person through Nov. 25; $40 a person day of race (military discounts available). Register online at www.icrc.net.

Holiday Lights on the River

Experience the magic as Saluda Shoals Park comes alive in a blaze of more than a million sparkling lights. Journey through colorful lights and over 400 animated light displays of all shapes and sizes! Create lasting family memories this year at Holiday Lights on the River.

Fun-filled family activities will be offered every night except Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas night. Visitors can:

▪ Slide down the winter wonder ride tube slide

▪ Ride the Hayride or the Saluda Shoals train through the lights

▪ Walk the lighted trail to the Wetland and enjoy a laser light show

▪ Make a craft

▪ Visit Santa's Claus'et Gift Shop

▪ Roast marshmallows

▪ Visits and photos with Santa (Dec. 13-23)

DETAILS: 6-10 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 31. Saluda Shoals Park, 6071 St. Andrews Road. $20 a car; $40 for a 15-passenger van; $60 a bus. Some activities are an extra charge. 803-772-3903. www.icrc.net.

Santa’s Market Craft Show

Enjoy the sights and delights of the holiday season at this annual event featuring unique gifts, charming decorations and one of a kind crafts. Complete your holiday shopping with items including but not limited to, art prints and paintings, hand-made jewelry, ornaments, painted glassware, holiday wreaths, and decor.

DETAILS: 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Dec. 7. Seven Oaks Park, 200 Leisure Lane. Free. 803-772-3336. www.icrc.net

