Go Columbia BOOK SIGNING Nathalie Dupree

Nathalie Dupree. Award Winning Chef Nathalie Dupree

The South Carolina State Museum will host award-winning chef and cookbook author Nathalie Dupree from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23 in the museum’s Cotton Mill Exchange, 301 Gervais St.

Dupree will sign copies of her cookbook, which are available for purchase in the Cotton Mill Exchange and online at scmuseum.org.

In her latest book, “Nathalie Dupree’s Favorite Stories & Recipes,” Dupree shares her favorite culinary stories, which trace her journey from a budding cook for her college friends, though her years as a restaurant cook and cooking instructor.

Dupree is the best-selling author of 14 cookbooks, and host of more than 300 national and international cooking shows. She has won four James Beard Awards — three for cookbooks and one for “Who’s Who in American Cooking.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Her books, “New Southern Cooking” and “Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking” are on the 2017 Southern Living 100 Best Cookbooks of All Time list.

TASTING TUESDAYS

Tasting Tuesdays return to The Cotton Mill Exchange beginning Dec. 3. On Tuesdays in December, the shop is open from 5-8 p.m. for holiday shopping. Guests can sample state-made food, enjoy live music, and sample local beer, wine and cider while they shop.

Special to GoColumbia