BOOK SIGNING Nathalie Dupree
The South Carolina State Museum will host award-winning chef and cookbook author Nathalie Dupree from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 23 in the museum’s Cotton Mill Exchange, 301 Gervais St.
Dupree will sign copies of her cookbook, which are available for purchase in the Cotton Mill Exchange and online at scmuseum.org.
In her latest book, “Nathalie Dupree’s Favorite Stories & Recipes,” Dupree shares her favorite culinary stories, which trace her journey from a budding cook for her college friends, though her years as a restaurant cook and cooking instructor.
Dupree is the best-selling author of 14 cookbooks, and host of more than 300 national and international cooking shows. She has won four James Beard Awards — three for cookbooks and one for “Who’s Who in American Cooking.”
Her books, “New Southern Cooking” and “Mastering the Art of Southern Cooking” are on the 2017 Southern Living 100 Best Cookbooks of All Time list.
TASTING TUESDAYS
Tasting Tuesdays return to The Cotton Mill Exchange beginning Dec. 3. On Tuesdays in December, the shop is open from 5-8 p.m. for holiday shopping. Guests can sample state-made food, enjoy live music, and sample local beer, wine and cider while they shop.
Tasting Tuesdays schedule
Dec. 3
▪ Meet Santa
▪ Hot chocolate bar and Christmas card decorating station
▪ Tour “Reflections on the River” exhibit, led by art curator, Amy Chalmers
▪ Live music from Matt Watson and Matthew Dickerson
Samplings include:
▪ Cranberry brown rice, cookies from Faithful Foods; Chocolate covered peanuts, sriracha dusted peanuts, caramel crunch peanuts from Gillespie’s Peanuts; Columbia Craft, Swamp Cabbage, and Steel Hands craft beer.
Dec. 10
▪ Meet Santa
▪ Hot chocolate bar and Christmas card decorating station
▪ Tour of “Apollo 50: Journey to the Moon” exhibit, led by director of education, Tom Falvey
▪ Live music from Matt Watson and Matthew Dickerson
Samplings include:
▪ Jams, butters and marinades from Adam’s Apple; Organic pickled vegetables from City Roots; Columbia Craft, Swamp Cabbage, and Steel Hands craft beer.
Dec. 17
▪ Meet Santa
▪ Hot chocolate bar and Christmas card decorating station
▪ Tour of “Grand Designs: 19th Century South Carolina Furniture” exhibit, led by cultural history curator, JoAnn Zeise
▪ Bluegrass Jam Session led by the South Carolina Bluegrass and Traditional Music Association
Samplings include:
▪ Herbal fruit jams and infused simple syrups from Sallie’s Greatest; Columbia Craft, Swamp Cabbage, and Steel Hands craft beer.
