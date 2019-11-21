MUSIC IN THE MIDLANDS Pack The Pantry

As the holiday season approaches, it’s time to spread cheer to all those in need and what better way than the Pack The Pantry event, held by The Icehouse Amphitheater and Mission Lexington.

At this event the bands Midlife Crisis and AlumnEYE will perform. Midlife Crisis draws from such bands as The Grateful Dead and Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. AlumnEYE performs hits from yesterday and today as well as some original works.

To attend Pack The Pantry you only need to bring a canned food item. The goal is to completely stock Mission Lexington’s food pantry so that they may continue to help as many families in need inside our communities.

The event takes place from 1-5 p.m. Nov. 23 at The Icehouse Amphitheater, 107 W. Main St. Admission is a canned food item. For more information, go to icehouseamphitheater.com.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Other Concerts

▪ HARDY with Sean Stemaly and Cody Webb. 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The Senate, 1022 Senate St. $18.50; $22 the day of. www.thesenatecolumbia.com

▪ MC Chris, Subzilla with Bill Beats. Rap. 7:30 p.m. Nov. 21. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $20; $25 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

▪ Big Thunder and the Rumblefish. Funk rock. 9:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $5; $8 at the door. www.whitemulemusic.com

▪ Meli’sa Morgan. R&B. 8 p.m. Nov. 22. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $45; $55 for preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

▪ Glad Nomad. Rock. 8 p.m. Nov. 22. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $6 for 21 and older; under 21 $10. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

▪ Bryan Anderson. Jazz and funk. 8 p.m. Nov. 23. The Chayz Lounge, 607 Meeting St. $20; $25 preferred seating. www.chayzlounge.com

▪ Dead Swells, Whitehall, Shiloh Hill. Indie rock. 8 p.m. Nov. 23. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $8 for 21 and older; $12 for under 21. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

▪ Interstate Exiles. Rock. 8 p.m. Nov. 23. The Venue On Main, 1626 Main St. Free. www.thevenuesc.com

▪ Black Iron Gathering with Ashes of Old Ways. Rock. 9 p.m. Nov. 23. The White Mule, 711 Saluda Ave. $7; $10 at the door. www.whitemulemusic.com

▪ Hail Britannia presented by Lake Murray Symphony Orchestra. Orchestra. 3:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Harbison Theatre at Midlands Technical College, 7300 College St. Free admission. Donations welcome. www.lmso.com

▪ Limbs, Never I, Harm, Heirloom. Indie. 6 p.m. Nov. 24. New Brookland Tavern, 122 State St. $10; $15 the day of. www.newbrooklandtavern.com

Steve Dassatti, special to GoColumbia