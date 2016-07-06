Survive the dog days of summer at these dog-friendly Columbia spots

Ah, the dog days of summer are upon us.

Some people think “dog days” refers to weather so hot that even energetic dogs spend the days lying around panting. However, the historical origin of the term dates back to the ancient Greeks, who marked the hottest days of the year by when the dog star Sirius began appearing in the predawn sky.

Nothing against astrology, but Columbia gets pretty lie-on-the-ground-panting hot during the summer. The way we figure it, the sultry summer weather just might be more enjoyable with an actual dog by your side.

Use GoColumbia’s list of places and activities to take your favorite canine to this summer. And may the “dog days” take on a whole new meaning.

A photo posted by | Jake's | (@jakesondevine) on Mar 8, 2016 at 2:23pm PST

GRAB A DRINK

Take your dog to Yappy Hour at Jake’s Bar & Grill on Devine Street. From 4-9 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays you can grab a drink while your dog runs free and mingles with other pooches. Dogs are allowed out on the patio and inside the bar during Yappy Hour. Just be careful ordering food – you’ll have tons of puppy dog eyes begging for scraps.

Most Five Points restaurants with patios also welcome dogs on leashes.

Getting a coffee at Starbucks? Ask for a puppuccino and the barista should give you a cup of whipped cream for your dog. Instant tail wags!

WATCH BASEBALL

The Columbia Fireflies and the Lexington County Blowfish schedules both include several games that your dog can attend this summer.

The Fireflies welcome dogs most Wednesdays to watch the game from the berm. The next Wag-Along Wednesday is Aug. 1, when the Fireflies take on the West Virginia Power.

The Blowfish schedule in-cludes several Dog Day Tues-days, when dogs get in free with a paying human – and they can participate in the Pooches Parade. The next Dog Day Tuesday is July 17, when the Blowfish play the Florence RedWolves.

PAMPER YOUR PET

Pick up a toy or treat at Mill Creek Pet Food Center on Millwood Avenue or Pet Supplies Plus in Five Points. The stores have wide varieties of treats and bins full of different sized bones. You can drop your pup off for grooming, or Pet Supplies Plus has self-service pet washing stations.

Carolina Paws, Camp Bow Wow and Groomingdales also offer grooming services. Utilitarian haircuts are great for keeping your dog cool in the summer. And if you want to get fancy, Camp Bow Wow will even give your dog a blueberry facial for $5.

The next time you’re at Soda City Market on Main Street, keep an eye out for Sup-Dog Co. Leashed dogs are always welcome at Soda City, and Sup-Dog is a dog-friendly vendor that sells collars, leashes and other pet paraphernalia.

PLAY IN THE PARK

One of the best ways to socialize your dog is at a dog park. Emily Douglas Dog Park in Shandon is popular but mostly dirt, so bring a towel to protect your car seats afterward.

The Barking Lot Dog Park at Saluda Shoals Park is a fenced 2-acre area for dogs to run and play off leash. The Barking Lot features two small bone-shaped pools for dogs to cool off in and access to a dog drinking fountain. Yearly membership fees are $40 for up to two dogs. Parking fees also apply. Daily parking at Saluda Shoals is $5.

The NoMa (North Main) Bark Park in Earlewood Park also requires a membership. Membership for July 1 through Dec. 31 is $15 per dog.

TAKE A CLASS

Whether your furbaby needs to learn how to sit or is ready to acquire some advanced skills, several places in Columbia offer doggy obedience classes. Some even have agility, scent work and therapy training classes. Check out the Greater Columbia Obedience Club, the Columbia Dog Wizard and Off Leash K9 Training.