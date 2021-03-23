‘One of the greatest living voices in rock today,’ coming to Columbia for concert

Grace Potter, called one of the greatest living voices in rock today, will perform in Columbia this spring. Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center

Grace Potter is bringing her legendary voice to Columbia for a concert this spring.

Potter, described by Spin as “one of the greatest living voices in rock today,” will perform at the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center on April 29.

Tickets range from $35 to $95 and will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at ColaConcerts.com.

Each ticket will cover the cost of one seat in a cove and guests must purchase at least four tickets, officials said in a news release. Guests can add up to four additional people to their cove for $40 per person.

Tickets will also be available the night of show at the gate, subject to availability.

Potter is touring in support of her latest album “Daylight,” which was nominated for two Grammy awards — Best Rock Album and Best Rock Performance.

Potter has played major music festivals, including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, and Rock in Rio, in addition to creating her own music festival, Burlington, Vermont’s, Grand Point North, according to the release.

Additionally, she’s shared a stage with artists such as The Rolling Stones, Willie Nelson, Robert Plant, the Allman Brothers, Neil Young, Jackson Browne, Mavis Staples, and The Roots, promoters said.

Potter is the latest act to announce an appearance at Columbia Speedway as part of a concert series at the Cayce venue.

The upcoming series includes scheduled performances from Billy Strings on April 1-4, Greg Gutfeld on April 18, Blackberry Smoke & North Mississippi Allstars on April 23, Wynonna Judd on April 25, Shovels & Rope on May 1, Mt. Joy on May 15, and Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit later in the year on Sept. 2.

Promoters for the venue said additional shows will be announced soon.

The new entertainment center at Columbia Speedway, on Charleston Highway, features “two massive high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage,” concert series organizers said Tuesday in a news release. The screens are more than 40 feet wide and can be viewed in sunlight or at night, according to the release.

The renovated venue features cove seating to help keep visitors separated during the pandemic. The cove seats are 12-by-10 square foot areas with room for two to four people, who are separated from other coves, according to the release.

