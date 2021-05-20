Rap star to headline first major concert at Colonial Life Arena since COVID started

Grammy nominated artist Lil Baby will headline a bill of hip hop stars set to perform in Columbia this summer. Submitted Photo by Colonial Life Arena

Live music is returning to Colonial Life Arena.

Rap star Lil Baby is set to headline the first major hip hop concert in Columbia since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, arena officials said Thursday in a news release.

The Grammy nominated rapper will take the stage at Colonial Life Arena on Aug. 14 for the End of Summer Jam, according to the release.

Kevin Gates, City Girls, and Blacc Zacc are among the hip hop artists who will join Lil Baby on the bill of performers.

Tickets will go on sale May 28 at 10 a.m. online only at Ticketmaster.com. Information on ticket prices was not available.

“The End of Summer Jam is the first major concert to play at Colonial Life Arena after over a year of dealing with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” arena officials said in the release. “This concert is much anticipated as concert enthusiasts are eager to get back to live entertainment.”

Lil Baby’s debut studio album “Harder Than Ever,” in 2018, went platinum and included the song “Yes Indeed” with Drake, which peaked at six on the Billboard Hot 100, according to the release.

Lil Baby’s second studio album, “My Turn,” 2020, went to number one on the Billboard 200 and is certified three times platinum, the release said.

“We Paid,” “The Bigger Picture,” and “Drip Too Hard,” are among Lil Baby’s hit songs.

