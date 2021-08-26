Nelly concert in Columbia expected to include ‘Country Grammar’ and country music

Grammy Award-winning rapper Nelly is coming to Columbia for a concert. But the performance at the Township Auditorium is expected to feature more than the hip-hop music that has made Nelly a star.

The Dec. 4 show is being billed as a “fusion of country, hip hop, rap, and R&B,” promoters said.

Along with Nelly, the concert is scheduled to feature performances by Jimmie Allen and Harper Grace, a pair of “American Idol” alums known for performing country music.

So fans should be prepared to see more than “Country Grammar,” one of Nelly’s hit songs from his 2000 album with the same name.

Tickets will go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, with prices ranging from $42 to $102, according to Township Auditorium officials.

The concert in Columbia will be the third consecutive show for Nelly in South Carolina. He’s scheduled to perform at the North Charleston Performing Arts Center on Dec. 2, followed the next night with a concert in Greenville’s Bon Secours Wellness Arena. All three shows are set to start at 7:30 p.m.

The tour, dubbed the “Lil Bit of Music Series” will see Nelly performing with a full live band as well as a multi-million-dollar production package, promoters said.

This tour won’t be Nelly’s first foray into country music.

Nelly was one of the first rappers to crossover into country music after releasing “Over And Over” with Tim McGraw in 2004, and his remix of “Cruise” with Florida Georgia Line became a country hit in 2012, Billboard reported.

“Cruise” is the best-selling digital country single of all time and was certified Diamond in 2016, according to The Boot. In 2020, Nelly reunited with Florida Georgia Line for the song “Lil Bit.”

Nelly’s album “Heartland” is scheduled to be released Friday. It includes multiple collaborations, including one with South Carolina native Darius Rucker, the lead singer of Hootie & the Blowfish, who is also a star country music solo act.

Still, Nelly is best known for his work in hip-hop.

In the early 2000s, Nelly was catapulted into the national spotlight with hits like “Hot in Herre,” “Ride wit Me,” “Dilemma,” and “Air Force Ones,” among other songs.

Nelly has played in Columbia in the past. In 2018, he was part of an abbreviated show at Segra Park that also featured, Ludacris, Flo Rida, and the Ying Yang twins. The speakers were turned off at 11:30 p.m., during Nelly’s performance, but he continued to sing for fans within earshot.

In February, Nelly was set to play a sold-out show in Charleston, but it was canceled because of other contractual obligations.