South Carolina State Fair in April? Not exactly but drive-thru food event to return

The South Carolina State Fair won’t be held in the spring, but fair organizers are bringing back the popular drive-thru fair food event next month.

From April 6-11, fair food favorites — including Fiske fries, funnel cakes, roasted corn and more — will be available for purchase from the safety of a vehicle, organizers said Thursday in a news release. The event will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., officials said.

It will be similar to the event that was held at the fairgrounds in Columbia in October 2020, after last year’s state fair was considerably altered because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thousands turned out to get food in addition to seeing snippets of agriculture, arts, and entertainment exhibits and performances normally on display at the state fair.

“We appreciate everyone that came to our October fair food drive-through and look forward to seeing you in April,” S.C. State Fair General Manager Nancy Smith said in the release. “Our food vendors are ready and anxiously await your return, especially in light of this difficult season. It is a true win-win!”

Guests will enter through Gate 6 on George Rogers Boulevard, across from Williams-Brice Stadium, and travel through the parking lot until reaching six separate lines for fair food, all containing eight food trucks of the same offerings. Visitors will not be allowed to exit their vehicles.

“This traffic pattern allows for speed and efficiency so you can reach your yummy fair food quickly,” officials said. In October, it was estimated the route would take 20 minutes.

Cash and credit cards are accepted, officials said.

The next South Carolina State Fair is scheduled for Oct. 13-24.

SOUTH CAROLINA FAIR FOOD MENU

The following fair food will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., April 6-11:

Fiske fries

Corn dogs

Roasted corn

Fried Oreos, cookie dough and cheesecake

Sausage sandwiches

Turkey Legs

Funnel cakes

Elephant ears

Cotton candy

Candy apples

Caramel corn

Pepsi brand 20 oz. bottled drinks and water

SOURCE: South Carolina State Fair

