Columbia residents can’t watch CBS on DirecTV or AT&T U-Verse. Here’s why

DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse are not airing programming from any Tegna television affiliates, including WLTX in Columbia, because of an ongoing contract dispute. online@thestate.com

Columbia residents who are DirecTV or AT&T U-Verse customers couldn’t see any of the NFL games aired locally on CBS Sunday.

In fact, those customers have not been able to watch any games, shows or any other programming on the Columbia-area CBS affiliate, WLTX, for more than a week.

WLTX has gone dark in the Midlands because of a contract dispute between its parent company, Tegna, and AT&T.

It is one of more than 60 affiliate stations owned and operated by Tegna across the U.S. that has gone dark on DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse since Dec. 1, USA Today reported. In addition to CBS, Tegna owns ABC, NBC, FOX and CW affiliates around the country.

DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse are not airing programming from any Tegna television affiliates, including WLTX in Columbia, because of an ongoing contract dispute. ERIK CAMPOS online@thestate.com

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Tegna and AT&T could not reach a retransmission agreement in a dispute over costs, meaning about 41.7 million homes currently are unable to watch any Tegna-owned channels, according to TV Technology.

“WLTX is committed to reaching fair, market-based agreements,” according to a statement on the station’s website. “We have made clear that we are prepared to reach a deal at rates that are competitive with the rates that we have recently agreed to with operators of all sizes. It has been disappointing that DIRECTV and AT&T U-Verse, so far, have refused to reach an agreement.”

The public relations department at AT&T declined to comment on the situation. A representative told The State, “Because of ongoing negotiations, we have no information to give at this time.”

The representative referred anyone seeking information on the situation to a website, but a search of the site uncovered no mention of Tegna or the blackout of the channels.

On Dec. 2, AT&T issued a statement that laid the blame at Tegna’s feet.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

“In the midst of an ongoing pandemic, Tegna is demanding the largest rate increase we have ever seen, and intentionally blacking out its most loyal viewers,” the company said in a statement to USA Today. “We challenge Tegna to return its local stations immediately while we finalize a new agreement and pledge to pay Tegna retroactively whatever higher rates to which we eventually agree. We share our customers’ frustration, appreciate their patience and intend to do all we can to resolve this matter soon.”

Tegna countered by saying it has reached agreements with other cable and satellite providers without the loss of services, TV Technology reported.

“It’s unfortunate that DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse are busy attacking us rather than negotiating fair deals that would restore your service,” WLTX’s statement said. “We understand how it can look like our station is unfairly raising our rates to DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse customers, but this simply isn’t the case. We have made clear that we are prepared to reach a deal at rates that are competitive with the rates that we have recently agreed to with operators of all sizes. Those providers all felt that they were able to reach a fair deal with us while continuing to offer value to their subscribers. ... It is really up to DirecTV and AT&T U-Verse to decide. We are committed to reaching a fair deal.”

WLTX, and other Tegna affiliates, are still available on Dish Network, Spectrum and Comcast, among other providers. The station is also free over the air for anyone with an antenna.