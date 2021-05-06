Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit founder stars in new PBS series. Here’s how to watch

Carrie Morey. Susie Films, SCETV.

How does one balance the duties of motherhood, marriage, business entrepreneurship, and still have time to make biscuits?

“How She Rolls,” an upcoming, 10-part PBS series follows Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit founder Carrie Morey to answer that question.

What began over 15 years ago as a mail-order biscuit business became a popular brick and mortar restaurant in Charleston, then a chain of four, with locations in Atlanta and Charlotte.

“Viewers will follow Morey in her kitchen, on roadtrips, at food festivals and at family events and gatherings, such as her daughter’s volleyball games and holiday dinners,” a release said.

The series, co-produced by South Carolina ETV and Susie Films, provides a glimpse not only into Morey’s life, but into the struggles of the restaurant industry during the COVID pandemic.

“Viewers will witness an honest look at the difficult decision-making process Morey was thrust into,” the release said.

Renowned chefs from around the South will join Morey throughout the series, including Charleston barbecue pitmaster Rodney Scott, Atlanta restaurateur Deborah VanTrece, and more.

“It is my hope that ‘How She Rolls’ will inspire families to gather around the supper table together more often, help small business owners know that they are not alone in the ups and downs of entrepreneurship, and that it will bring recognition to some of the truly amazing farmers and purveyors across our beautiful state,” Morey said.

How She Rolls will debut in South Carolina on May 13 on SCETV, and be available for streaming nationwide on the PBS app or PBS.org.