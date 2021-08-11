SC comedian earns ‘America’s Got Talent’ wild card spot. Here’s how to vote for him

South Carolina comedian Mike Goodwin has another shot on the “America’s Got Talent” stage but he needs viewers’ votes to move on.

Goodwin was selected for the one-hour special “AGT: America’s Wildcard.” The special debuted Tuesday on Peacock TV and can be streamed now.

“It has been an exciting experience and fun ride receiving national recognition for the thing I’ve been doing for nine years,” Goodwin said. “I would love to make the live show, perform in the historic Dolby Theatre and keep America laughing.”

Goodwin won his audition round on the popular NBC talent show, getting all four of the judges’ votes. But in the next round, the judges were split and he didn’t move on.

The show selected five performers who split the judges’ votes to be on the wild card special. Performers win the special by getting the most viewer votes. To vote for Goodwin, open Twitter and tweet #AGTWildcard @BowtieComedy

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Goodwin is known for his wholesome humor and his signature bowtie, which gained him the nickname the Bowtie Comedian.

Goodwin is an Army veteran who graduated from Lander University. He worked for the University of South Carolina and Heathwood Hall, The State wrote in a 2014 feature. He was a counselor at Heathwood before he went into doing comedy full time in 2013.

The prize for winning “America’s Got Talent” is $1 million and the chance to perform at a Las Vegas venue.

“America’s Got Talent” is a talent competition in its 16th season. Competitors have to win over judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara. The show is hosted by Terry Crews.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER