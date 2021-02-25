Jobs

Need a job? Chick-fil-A, Lexington Medical Center to hold hiring events in the Midlands

Amid coronavirus pandemic shutdowns, some companies are hiring.
Chick-fil-A in Five Points is looking to fill 18 positions at its newly remodeled restaurant and Lexington Medical Center’s skilled nursing facility, Extended Care, is holding a hiring event March 6 at its Lexington campus.

Chic-fil-A is looking for looking for 18 full-time hospitality and kitchen professionals. Pay starts at $14 per hour.

The restaurant is hosting a hiring event on Feb. 25 at SC Works in Columbia at 700 Taylor St. from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.

Lexington Medical Center is looking to hire RNs, LPNs, CNAs, food service assistants, laundry workers and housekeepers at 815 Old Cherokee Road. The hospital’s Extended Care center is the largest skilled nursing facility in the Carolinas, according to a company news release.

Those interested in a job can go ahead and apply on LexMed.com/Careers and a human resource officer for the company will review the applications and call job candidates to schedule a time to meet with a hiring manager at the event between 8 A.M. and 2 P.M. on March 6.

Employee benefits at Lexington Medical Center include:

Lexington Medical did not disclose how many positions it is trying to fill.

