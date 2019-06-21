Don’t panic. Rosewood Dairy Bar still open despite being damaged by storm

Bottoms Up: Rosewood Dairy Bar Rosewood Dairy Bar's milkshakes bring all the boys (and girls) to their yard. See how it's simply done here. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rosewood Dairy Bar's milkshakes bring all the boys (and girls) to their yard. See how it's simply done here.

The chicken’s still frying. Burgers are still on the grill. Milkshakes can still be stirred and cones can be dipped. Rosewood Dairy Bar is open after severe weather gave the venerable food stand a good knock.

“Everything’s all good,” said Amanda Crocker, general manager of the restaurant.

A storm that blew through Columbia late Thursday afternoon brought down trees and knocked out power in many parts of the city.

Rosewood Dairy Bar lost power around 4:30 p.m. and had to close for the rest of the night, Crocker said. The wind also ripped an awning down that lines the front and side of the well-known walk-up restaurant. The awning was left half attached and partially collapsed, making for a beat up look and some online chatter that the restaurant might have suffered a serious enough blow to be closed for a while.

The restaurant called in a contractor to removed the damaged covering and now all is well.

“It looks a little naked out there but we’re operational,” Crocker said.

Open since 1942, Rosewood Dairy Bar is known and beloved for its fried chicken, burgers, fries, and milkshakes, a favorite of former Gamecock quarterback and NFL player, Connor Shaw. Cheryl Austin, the owner, worked at the restaurant for a quarter of a century before purchasing the famous eatery about three years ago.

The Thursday storm resulted in at least one person dying.