No turkey? No problem. These restaurants around Columbia will be open on Thanksgiving
Is the thought of lugging out your roasting pan just too much to bear? Is a sink full of dishes the last sight you want to see on Thanksgiving?
Fear not; eat out.
These are restaurants that will be open in and around Columbia on Thanksgiving Day.
British Bulldog Pub — 4 p.m.-2 a.m.
1220 Bower Parkway, Columbia
California Dreaming — 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; reservations available
401 S. Main St., Columbia
Carolina Ale House — 4 p.m.-midnight
708 Lady St. and 277 Columbiana Drive, Columbia
Columbo’s Restaurant — 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; buffet, reservations required
2100 Bush River Road, Columbia
Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse — 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; reservations only
1508 Main St., Columbia
Cracker Barrel — 6 a.m.-10 p.m.
2208 Bush River Road, Columbia; 2300 Legrand Road, Columbia; 1140 Kinley Road, Irmo; 253 Forum Drive, Columbia
Embassy Suites by Hilton Columbia-Greystone — 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; reservations available
200 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia
Fatz Cafe — varying hours
942 East Main St. Lexington (10 a.m.-11 p.m.); 7420 Broad River Road, Irmo (10 a.m.-10 p.m.); 5590 Forest Drive, Columbia (10 a.m.-10 p.m.)
Flying Saucer — 4 p.m.-midnight
931 Senate St., Columbia
Halls Chophouse — noon-7 p.m.; walk-ins accepted
1221 Main St., Suite 150, Columbia
Lizard’s Thicket — 6 a.m.-7 p.m.
15 locations
Maurice’s Piggie Park — 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; special buffet menu
Four locations open: 1600 Charleston Highway, West Columbia; 2450 Augusta Road, West Columbia; 1141 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo; 1010 South Lake Drive, Lexington
Old Mill Brewpub — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; reservations preferred (last reservation at 3 p.m.)
711 East Main St., Lexington
Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse — noon-10 p.m., reservations available
410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia
Ruby Tuesday — three area locations open, varying hours
5464 Sunset Blvd., Lexington (11 a.m.-9 p.m.); 2504 Augusta Road, West Columbia (noon-9 p.m.); 120 Columbiana Circle, Columbia (11 a.m.-noon)
Ruth’s Chris Steak House — 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; reservations only
924-A Senate St., at the Hilton Hotel, Columbia
Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern — 11 a.m.-8p.m.; no reservations
2030 Devine St., Columbia
And of course, you can always count on Waffle House, IHOP and Denny’s, which have numerous locations around the Midlands.
Did we miss someone? Email reporter Sarah Ellis at sellis@thestate.com.
