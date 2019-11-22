No turkey? No problem. These restaurants around Columbia will be open on Thanksgiving

Is the thought of lugging out your roasting pan just too much to bear? Is a sink full of dishes the last sight you want to see on Thanksgiving?

Fear not; eat out.

These are restaurants that will be open in and around Columbia on Thanksgiving Day.

British Bulldog Pub — 4 p.m.-2 a.m.

1220 Bower Parkway, Columbia

California Dreaming — 11 a.m.-6 p.m.; reservations available

401 S. Main St., Columbia

Carolina Ale House — 4 p.m.-midnight

708 Lady St. and 277 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

Columbo’s Restaurant — 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m.; buffet, reservations required

2100 Bush River Road, Columbia

Cowboy Brazilian Steakhouse — 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.; reservations only

1508 Main St., Columbia

Cracker Barrel — 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

2208 Bush River Road, Columbia; 2300 Legrand Road, Columbia; 1140 Kinley Road, Irmo; 253 Forum Drive, Columbia

Embassy Suites by Hilton Columbia-Greystone — 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; reservations available

200 Stoneridge Drive, Columbia

Fatz Cafe — varying hours

942 East Main St. Lexington (10 a.m.-11 p.m.); 7420 Broad River Road, Irmo (10 a.m.-10 p.m.); 5590 Forest Drive, Columbia (10 a.m.-10 p.m.)

Flying Saucer — 4 p.m.-midnight

931 Senate St., Columbia

Halls Chophouse — noon-7 p.m.; walk-ins accepted

1221 Main St., Suite 150, Columbia

Lizard’s Thicket — 6 a.m.-7 p.m.

15 locations

Maurice’s Piggie Park — 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; special buffet menu

Four locations open: 1600 Charleston Highway, West Columbia; 2450 Augusta Road, West Columbia; 1141 Lake Murray Blvd., Irmo; 1010 South Lake Drive, Lexington

Old Mill Brewpub — 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; reservations preferred (last reservation at 3 p.m.)

711 East Main St., Lexington

Rioz Brazilian Steakhouse — noon-10 p.m., reservations available

410 Columbiana Drive, Columbia

Ruby Tuesday — three area locations open, varying hours

5464 Sunset Blvd., Lexington (11 a.m.-9 p.m.); 2504 Augusta Road, West Columbia (noon-9 p.m.); 120 Columbiana Circle, Columbia (11 a.m.-noon)

Ruth’s Chris Steak House — 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; reservations only

924-A Senate St., at the Hilton Hotel, Columbia

Yesterdays Restaurant & Tavern — 11 a.m.-8p.m.; no reservations

2030 Devine St., Columbia

And of course, you can always count on Waffle House, IHOP and Denny’s, which have numerous locations around the Midlands.

Did we miss someone? Email reporter Sarah Ellis at sellis@thestate.com.