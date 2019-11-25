Popular bakery chain opening second Midlands location

Nothing Bundt Cakes, a popular chain bakery, will be one of the first tenants at Forest Acres’ newest development.

The bakery will open at Cardinal Crossing on Forest Drive the second week of December, according to store owner Kandi Bubonic.

Nothing Bundt Cakes specializes in, of course, Bundt cakes in a variety of sizes, with flavors ranging from classic vanilla to white chocolate raspberry to pecan praline.

There is one other location in the Midlands, on Harbison Boulevard. There are four other stores throughout South Carolina.

The bakery will join Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, which is opening at Cardinal Crossing next month. The development is located beside Lowes Foods grocery store.

