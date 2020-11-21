Popular Cayce wings restaurant and bar moving. Here’s where and when

D’s Wings is flying the coop.

The popular Cayce restaurant and bar known for its chicken wings and laid-back tavern atmosphere is moving to West Columbia, owner Billy Rentz said.

D’s Wings’ new home will be behind the strip that houses State Street Pub, Terra and New Brookland Tavern at the corner of State Street and Center Street.

The plan is for the restaurant to be serving up food in the new location by May 2021, Rentz said in a social media post.

In May, the owner of Parkland Plaza, where D’s Wings is housed, informed the restaurant owners that its lease would not be renewed in May 2021, Rentz said.

The news that they’d have to move was “a gut punch,” he wrote in the post. “We were in the middle of a pandemic and the stress of that alone was enough for anybody.”

“It’s bittersweet,” Rentz said. He’s worked in the current building since 1989.

Rentz met with the owners of the future home in May and construction to make the building into a restaurant began Monday.

West Columbia Mayor Tem Miles called the move “the next new thing” for the city and said in a social media post that parking will be addressed in the future.

Rentz said he was thankful for the support West Columbia officials have given with the planned move.

It’s “sad to be leaving our home of over 30 years but at the same time are so excited to build something new that can last the next 50 years,” Rentz said in the post.

D’s Wings will remain open at their current location until the move.

The area where D’s Wings is moving is a developing corridor for West Columbia. The Brookland apartment complex was completed nearby. With it, the Black Rooster restaurant opened. Other renovation, cultural developments and openings have happened near State Street like the West Columbia Interactive Art Park and a new open air market not far away.

Another popular Cayce restaurant, The Kingsman, is also located in Parkland Plaza. The Kingsman’s Mike Deevey said he’s working on extending his lease in the shopping center and he has no current plans to relocate or close his restaurant.