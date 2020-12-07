Charleston-based East Bay Deli is opening another Midlands location. Here’s where

East Bay Deli is setting up shop where D’s Wings flew the coop.

East Bay Deli will move into a 3,200-square-foot space in the Parkland Plaza shopping center in Cayce in 2021, according to a news release from Colliers International realtors.

D’s Wings, a long-standing restaurant in the Parkland Plaza center, is moving to a spot near State Street in West Columbia after its landlord ended the restaurant’s lease.

The restaurant was in Parkland Plaza for 31 years, but owner Billy Rentz said in a social media post he is “so excited to build something new that can last the next 50 years.”

In its place, East Bay Deli “will be state of the art and offer attractive and comfortable indoor and outdoor dining options,” according to Colliers S.C. Vice President Rox Pollard.

East Bay Deli was founded in 2001 in Charleston and offers New York-style deli options for customers. There are four other East Bay Deli locations in the Midlands, including one on Main Street in downtown Columbia.

Parkland Plaza was built in the 1950s and recently renovated to be more contemporary, according to the news release. Planet Fitness joined the shopping center in 2018.

In January, Food Lion will open in the Parkland Plaza shopping center in the current Bi-Lo after the company bought 62 Bi-Lo and Harveys Supermarket stores in June.

East Bay Deli is hiring on its website, eastbaydeli.com, and offering a sign-on bonus for employees after 90 days of work.