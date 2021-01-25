Another Starbucks will open in Columbia next to a new gym. Here’s where

At 3009 Millwood Ave., a newly constructed building on the corner will hold a full-service Starbucks coffee shop and a new gym called BaseCamp Fitness.

Starbucks is scheduled to open in March, just a few months after the BullStreet Development Starbucks opened in Columbia in January, according to the company.

BaseCamp Fitness opens April 1, according to the company’s website. The Minnesota-based gym specializes in high intensity interval training that rotates between one minute intervals of cardio and strength training.

Dolphin Commercial of Atlanta is finishing up the construction work on the 7,000-square foot building, and Starbucks is currently interviewing baristas, store managers and shift supervisors, according to ColaDaily.

In August 2019, The State reported on the neighborhood’s split support of the new development plan proposed to the city by Capital Development Corp.

The 3000 block is near the historically protected Melrose Heights and Heathwood neighborhoods and only blocks away from the Lyon Street Community.

The building formerly held Revente’s Second Chances, Groomingdale’s dog grooming business and a dry cleaner on the property.

Starbucks will have a drive-thru window on Millwood Avenue.