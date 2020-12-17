What new businesses will open around Columbia in 2021? Here’s what’s most anticipated

This year has been a tumultuous one for business owners, but the coronavirus pandemic isn’t stopping these new businesses from coming to Columbia in 2021.

Here’s a look at what new restaurants, hotels and other developments are anticipated for next year. This is not an exhaustive live, so if you know of anything we missed, email reporter Laurryn Salem at lsalem@thestate.com.

Food and drink

Azalea Coffee Bar: The owner of a coffee and cocktails mobile shop is opening a female-focused brick and mortar coffee shop at 2700 Devine St.

East Bay Deli: The Charleston-based sandwich chain is opening its fifth Midlands location at Parkland Plaza in Cayce.

Huey Magoo’s: The Florida-based chicken chain plans to open eight restaurants across South Carolina, including in Columbia; specific locations have not been announced yet.

Savage Craft Ale Works: The jailhouse turned brewery is nearing completion on Center Street in West Columbia.

Smoked: Look forward to smoked meats, oysters and in-house brews at the upcoming restaurant and microbrewery at 1643 Main St.

Starbucks: It will be the only restaurant — for now — at the BullStreet development.

White Claw brewery: A $400 million investment is expected to create 300 jobs at the Pineview Industrial Park in Richland County.

Hotels and housing

Anthem Hotel: Plans are well underway for this 11-story, 158-room hotel by prolific Vista developer Ben Arnold at 700 Gervais St., near the convention center. Construction could be forthcoming on this project, possibly followed by at least two other hotels also being planned by Arnold in the area.

The Armory Hotel: A 34-room hotel is planned at the site of South Carolina’s first National Guard Armory at 1219 Assembly St.

Choice Cambria Hotel: A 144-room hotel is planned 1000 Lady St., near Mellow Mushroom and Art Bar.

Student apartments: The 9 Columbia complex, currently under construction on Huger Street, plans to open in the fall, and construction could possibly begin on two new apartment developments: one in the 1600 block of Gervais Street, and another called The Edge on Assembly Street. Both those developments are in the planning and approval stages at the end of 2020.

Other

Legacy Martial Arts: The third Midlands location for this Taekwondo school will open at the Village at Sandhill.

Mixed-use village in Cayce: Work could begin on this 36-acre site on the 12th Street Extension, expected to become a $65 million development with apartments, restaurants, retail, a hotel, office space and an entertainment area.

Oak Street Health: A primary care health chain catering to adults on Medicare plans to open in Columbia, Greenville and Spartanburg; exact locations have not been announced yet.