A pressed juice store will open on Forest Drive in Columbia. Here’s what to expect

Clean Juice will open at 4623 Forest Drive in Columbia in late March, according to franchisee Malav Thakor. The store offers organic juices, smoothies and acai bowls. Provided

Clean Juice will open in the Cardinal Crossing shopping center on Forest Drive beside Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar at the end of March, said franchise owner Malav Thakor.

The Charlotte-based beverage franchise specializes in serving freshly pressed juices that are USDA-certified organic. Clean Juice in Columbia will offer options other than juice like smoothies, acai bowls and a small food menu including healthy options like grilled chicken wraps, said Thakor.

Clean Juice will be conveniently located across from CycleBar indoor cycling gym and Club Pilates, so people can access the restaurant’s healthy options before or after exercising, Thakor said.

If you’ve ever wanted to go on a juice cleanse, Clean Juice also offers packages for one day to five day juice cleanses that promote benefits like immunity, anti-inflammation and energy. During one day of a juice cleanse, consumers can drink up to 15 pounds of produce pressed into four bottles of juice, according to the company.

Thakor got the idea to open a Clean Juice after visiting the location in Lexington on Sunset Boulevard and thinking that Forest Acres has “a true need for a clean organic juice and food place.” His favorite menu item is a juice made from orange, pineapple, carrot and turmeric cold pressed with a proprietary machine made by the Goodnature company.

Clean Juice in Columbia is hiring. Anyone interested in working at the store at 4623 Forest Drive can visit the company’s social media websites to access an application.