Thought Columbia had enough Starbucks? Another one is opening in an old pizza place

A new Starbucks will open in the former King’s Pizza building on Forest Drive in Columbia, S.C.

Another Starbucks in Columbia will open at 2509 Forest Drive in the former King’s Pizza restaurant, next to the BP gas station.

Mimms Contracting in Columbia is renovating the building, and a representative said it would be complete this year. With weather delays, it’s unknown the exact date the building will be complete.

Not far away, a new Starbucks is opening on Millwood Avenue in Columbia this month. The Millwood Avenue Starbucks is part of a newly constructed development that also has a BaseCamp Fitness opening in April.

The Starbucks on Forest Drive will be the second Starbucks on the busy road in Forest Acres, after the Trenholm Plaza location.

A Starbucks recently opened at the BullStreet development Jan. 15, convenient for downtown Columbia residents.

Twenty Starbucks locations are currently open around the Midlands, with 14 in Columbia alone. The new stores will bring the total to 22 Starbucks coffee shops around town.

Compared to other nearby metro areas, Columbia still lags with its number of Starbucks. Charlotte has nearly 50 locations, Charleston has 17 and Greenville has 20 open Starbucks, according to the company’s website.