Have you ever wanted a cereal milkshake? Exotic cereal bar to open in Columbia, SC

Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar will open soon in Columbia, SC. The Los Angeles- based cereal bar serves cereal bowls and cereal milkshakes. Provided

Day and Night Exotic Cereal Bar will open in Columbia potentially by the end of the summer, according to the local franchise’s owner Karleisa Brabham.

Brabham and her fiance Danavon Morris are opening Columbia’s first exotic cereal bar, a spin- off of the California- based Day and Night brand.

A cereal bar is exactly what it sounds like. It will carry every kind of cereal you can imagine, with classic brands and also exotic cereals from around the world. Customers can choose to have a bowl of cereal with different toppings or to make their cereal creation into a milkshake.

The business started as a food truck in Los Angeles with the motto “nostalgia on wheels” because it caters to those looking to indulge in their childhood favorite cereals. Other franchises are located in Charlotte and Clarksburg, Maryland.

Cereal bowls are $7 and milkshakes are $8 for menu items like the Homer Simpson Bowl that includes Honey Nut Cheerios, Hershey’s Kisses cereal and chocolate donut sprinkles or the Liquid Gold bowl that includes Peanut Butter Crunch cereal, Honey Clover Lucky Charms, cookie butter and bananas.

Brabham is waiting for a lease contract to be finalized before revealing the location and opening date, but she is looking at spots in Northeast Columbia, she said.