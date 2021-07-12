Burger Bracket: Which two Midlands restaurants move to the next round? Vote here

The State’s Midlands Burger Bracket. Round 3: The Flavorful 4

The search for the best burger continues!

Voting for Round Two: The Delicious 8 of the Midlands Burger Bracket has officially closed and voting for round three is now open.

Rush’s and Zesto continue to steal the lead with more than 60% of voters picking at least one of the two restaurants. Rockaway Athletic Club placed third while Mack’s slipped in the running, trailing by nearly 100 votes.

Sadly, the bracket journey ended for Rosewood Dairy Bar, The Kingsman, Henry’s Restaurant & bar and Pawley’s Front Porch.

Here are the results:

The State’s Midlands Burger Bracket Round 2: The Delicious 8

These restaurants are moving onto the Flavorful 4:

Rush’s

Zesto

Rockaway Athletic Club

Mack’s Restaurant

Each round of voting will be open for 24 hours and winners for the Tasty Two will be first exclusively announced in Tuesday’s afternoon newsletter. Vote and leave your comments on our poll — and make sure to sign up for the newsletter here.

Having troubling viewing the poll? Click here to vote.