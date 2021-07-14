Burger Bracket: Vote for the winning burger in the Midlands

The State’s Midlands Burger Bracket, Round 4: The Tasty 2

Voting for the final round of the burger bracket is finally here! Tell us which restaurant should be crowned winner by voting in Round Four: The Tasty 2.

The close of round three ended with a twist. While Rush’s and Zesto stayed neck-and-neck for spots one and two in every round so far, Mack’s Restaurant swooped in for the runner up spot in the Flavorful Four. Zesto came in third place and Rockaway Athletic Club in fourth.

Here’s how the votes panned out in round three:

Round 3: Flavorful 4 results

Voting for the final round, The Tasty 2 is open now! Cast your vote for the winner of the Midlands burger bracket by Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m.

The final winner will be announced in Thursday’s afternoon newsletter — so make sure to sign up here before then.

We’ll release a full feature of the winner and runner up by reporter Connor Hart on Friday, July 16. The State reporter and Columbia native, Chris Trainor, will also taste test the Flavorful 4 in a burger review video.

