Columbia will get a new wine bar with self-serve tasting options. Here’s where

Molto Vino wine bar will open this fall on Devine Street in the former HandPicked store space, according to owner Tony Carbone.

Carbone has been finalizing plans to bring his wine bar concept to Columbia for the past three years, and will open the Devine Street location first.

Another Molto Vino is planned for Forest Acres as well, but Carbone said he is still finalizing lease details for that location.

The Italian phrase Molto Vino translates to “a lot of wine,” and Carbone plans to deliver on that.

Molto Vino will have 24 different wine selections for guests to choose from on wall taps. Customers will be able to pour their own one ounce wine samples from the tap selection before committing to a full glass, Carbone said.

Most of the wine selection will be small-batch wines and the bar will also offer gourmet pre-packaged foods like chocolate covered popcorn and charcuterie boards. Carbone said he plans to have fresh juices and luxury non-alcoholic beverages as well.

The wine bar at 2822 Devine St., between Brittons and Blum Coffee Shop, will hold a month of soft openings before the grand opening.