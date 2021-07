HandPicked boutique at 2822 Devine St. in Columbia, SC has closed.

HandPicked, a boutique and jewelry shop at 2822 Devine St., has emptied out its store in the district.

The store is a franchise of the jewelry and clothing retailer based in Columbia that started in 1986, according to Charlotte Business Journal.

Customers can still shop on HandPicked’s website for its signature sterling silver jewelry, monogrammed items and more.

The store owner could not be reached for comment.