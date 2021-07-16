Indah on Main Street is closed. This restaurant will replace the coffee shop

Customers eat lunch at Swanson’s Deli in the Arcade Mall in downtown Columbia, South Carolina on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. After years of renovation, all of the ground floor retail suites are occupied, with the last spot going to Odd Bird Books, an independent book shop. jboucher@thestate.com

TakoSushi will replace Indah Coffee and Pita Pit in the Arcade Mall on Main Street in Columbia this fall.

Indah announced Wednesday on Facebook that it would be closing its doors at Main Street for good. Thursday, The Main Street District announced that the popular Asian-Southwestern fusion restaurant would fill the spaces of both Indah and Pita Pit.

The restaurant will open in late-August, the Post and Courier first reported.

Columbia’s only TakoSushi location on Assembly Street in the Vista closed in 2019, when the owners said the building was unsafe. Crabby’s Cajun opened last September in its place.

TakoSushi has other restaurants in Greenville, Aiken, Augusta and Evans, Georgia.