Plan for Prisma Health to acquire Providence is off, hospital says

A deal for Prisma Health to take over Providence hospitals is off the table after a year.

Prisma Health will not acquire Providence Health in Columbia or Providence Health Northeast in northeast Columbia, both of which are operated by LifePoint Health based in Tennessee.

“While both parties anticipated that the acquisition would have a complex regulatory path, significant delays and challenges with the Federal Trade Commission and state regulatory authorities have made it prohibitive to move forward,” a spokesperson for Prisma Health said in a statement.”

With the failure of the deal, Prisma Health also will not acquire KershawHealth in Camden or a freestanding emergency room in Fairfield County.

Prisma Health began the acquisition in March 2020. If the deal had gone though, Prisma Health, based in Greenville, would have been the only hospital operator in Columbia.

This is breaking news that will be updated. Check back.