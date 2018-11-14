75 new jobs coming to Lexington County as popular chain builds new facility

After months of hearings, Domino’s will be opening a new processing facility in Lexington County, bringing 75 new jobs to the area, according to a statement from S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s office.

The company will be building a new 67,000-square-foot facility in West Columbia to supply dough and other ingredients to franchises across the region, according to the statement.

Hiring for the facility will begin in late 2019, according to the statement. The facility should be up and running in 2020.

South Carolina was one of many states in the running for the new facility. The opening will bring in about $20 million in investment.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“We are ecstatic that Domino’s decided to call Lexington County home for their new processing facility,” Lexington County Council Chairwoman Debbie Summers said in the statement. “This lends further proof that our county is the perfect place for companies searching for a real opportunity to locate and prosper. We know they will do exceedingly well in Lexington County.”