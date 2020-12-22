Publico Kitchen and Tap in Columbia encourages people to eat elsewhere. Here’s why

As a sign of solidarity to the Columbia restaurant community, Publico Kitchen and Tap at 2013 Greene St., Columbia told its social media followers, to support other local businesses this holiday season.

Co-owner of Publico locations in Columbia and Atlanta, Micheal Duganier said that the decision was easy once his partner Bob McCarthy suggested the idea. Duganier jumped onboard to post something that may draw customers from Publico to other Columbia restaurants.

“We just thought, let’s throw it out there to everybody else, ‘hey we love ya, come see us of course, but let’s give love to some other places that maybe you haven’t been to in a while,” said Duganier.

In the post, the restaurant team said, “There are so many talented and creative restaurateurs who are struggling to survive. Please either order takeout or go visit them and provide some holiday cheer to their staff!”

Duganier said that after seeing restaurants like The War Mouth ask for help, he and McCarthy were inspired to encourage others to support local restaurants and hospitality workers through this “crappy year.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused financial strain and even closures to many restaurants. A study from the National Restaurant Association this month reported that only 48% of restaurant owners said it is likely they will stay open in the months or years ahead due to the losses during the pandemic.

While there is another Publico in Atlanta, Duganier said that the post was made only for the Columbia restaurant. In the smaller community of Columbia, Duganier said they felt more able to reach the community.

“We’re all one community. We’re all one big hospitality family,” Duganier said.