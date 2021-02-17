Three businesses open in the Village at Sandhill including a dance school, clothing store

Village at Sandhill

Three new businesses are opening soon in the Village at Sandhill shopping center in Columbia and one newly opened business is expanding. A dance studio, trucking company and clothing store are all opening soon, and an event center/wedding venue is expanding.

All four businesses are part of 50,000 square feet of retail space landlord David Witzling owns at Town Center Place in Northeast Richland. Witzling has filled nine vacancies in the past year at his properties at the Village at Sandhill, after closing on the sale of the property in April 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I feel a responsibility as a landlord in the Village at Sandhill to keep my properties leased in order to generate traffic and bring customers to the center as everyone will benefit and share in the success if the center flourishes,” said Witzling.

While other sections of the Village at Sandhill have experienced more vacancies, Witzling said through engaging with the community and chamber of commerce, he’s been able to go out and find tenants rather than waiting for them to come to him. Witzling does this virtually from his home in Southern California.

Beyond Words Dance Academy

Jasmine Edney, owner of Beyond Words Dance Academy, will relocate her dance studio in the Midlands to 493-3 Town Center Place in the Village at Sandhill in early April.

The 4,500 square foot studio will be located across from andCHICKEN, a restaurant that opened in December. The dance studio will be larger than Edney’s Long Pointe Lane location in Columbia and is currently under construction.

Her studios offer jazz, tap, contemporary/lyrical, ballet, acro, stretch and flexibility and hip hop classes for children 3 years old and older. Children ages 5 to 18 can also join competitive dance teams at Beyond Words Dance Academy to compete for regional and national awards.

Edney opened her first dance studio in 2017 and brings 23 years of dance experience to the table, according to her website. Classes range in price from $60 to $220 per month.

RBK Styles + Fashion

Kevin and Brandi Riley of Columbia created their clothing line RBK Style + Fashion in 2013, according to the company’s website. Their faith-based clothing brand will open at 494-2 Town Center Place, next to Champs in early March.

“We strive to bring personal style and fashion through our God given talents. Our goal is to help others to enhance their personal styles by providing the latest fashions, redesigning pre- owned clothing pieces, creating one of a kind custom work and personal styling,” said the company.

The store is moving from its location in the Columbia Place mall on Two Notch Road in order to attract people looking for an open-air shopping experience, said Witzling. RBK sells women’s and men’s clothing and accessories. The store’s name “RBK” stands for “rise before the king” and is derived from Proverbs 22:29, according to the Rileys’ website.

Pine Forest Enterprises

The trucking company Pine Forest Enterprises is moving into the Village at Sandhill at 481-14 Town Center Place between Donna Nails and Kay Jewelers.

Owners Willie Goins and Michael Wright offer dry van and trailer freight services for any dry stock shipments including construction materials, dry foods, palleted products, commercial appliances, household furniture and more services nationwide, but are based in Columbia.

Pine Forest enterprises is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) and minority-owned business founded in 2016.

494 Event Center expansion

LaDon Mathews opened 494 Event Center in November, but Mathews is already expanding the business to add 5,000 square feet of event space to meet demand, said Witzling. The business is at 494 Town Center Place, near Academy Sports and across from JCPenney

Mathews offers a one-stop-shop for weddings and events that includes chairs, tables, a DJ stand, a bar, white draping, professional lighting, a bridal suite, lounge, food preparation area, ice machines, refrigerators and private back parking.

494 Event Center also has a professional wedding designer to help transform the space for events. Costs to rent the space range from $1,600 to $3,500 per day and costs $800 for half a day.