Lexington Medical Center’s Northeast campus is opening. Here’s what services it’ll offer

Lexington Medical Center in Northeast Columbia will open on March 9 and offer urgent care seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Urgent care includes imaging services, including mobile MRI, X-ray, ultrasound, CT and women’s imaging; and physical and occupational therapy, according to hospital spokesperson Jennifer Wilson.

The community medical center will include a café and meeting space will also be open on the first floor March 9. The rest of the campus is opening in phases throughout the spring and summer.

Lexington Podiatry and Southeastern Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine will open on March 15 on the campus. Lexington Urology will open an office there on April 1. Lexington ENT & Allergy, Lexington Medical Heart and Vascular Center and cardiac rehabilitation will open there this summer.

According to Wilson, Lexington Medical Center Northeast will be the largest community medical center in the hospital’s network of care. The building is more than 225,000 square feet, five stories and more than double the size of the hospital when it opened in 1971. The center hopes to add outpatient surgery services and a fixed unit MRI at the facility in the future.

Construction started on the project at the intersection of Clemson Road and Longtown Road, near Killian Road halfway between Dentsville and Blythewood in June 2019.

“This facility helps us meet the health care needs in a growing community and gives us the opportunity to provide a wider array of services for our patients,” said Tod Augsburger, Lexington Medical Center president and CEO.

Lexington Medical Center is a 557-bed hospital in West Columbia that employs more than 7,000 health care professionals at three different community campuses, according to the hospital. Each year, the hospital’s emergency departments treat nearly 100,000 patients, the hospital delivers more than 4,000 babies each year and performs more than 25,000 surgeries.