Talk about Town: Here’s an inside look at Columbia’s new ‘selfie museum’

On this month’s Talk about Town tour, we took a look at a new selfie museum in the Columbia Place Mall with the owner, Conetta Griffin. You can watch the tour on The State’s Instagram account, @thestatenewspaper. Provided

For Talk about Town this month, we toured Selfie Mania, Columbia’s newest attraction with 15 rooms to capture the perfect picture in. The selfie museum and photography studio is located in the Columbia Place Mall off of Two Notch Road.

“A selfie museum is where you come and you can actually take selfies in multiple different backgrounds,” said owner Conetta Griffin.

Griffin spoke about her inspiration for the business, plans moving forward and everything visitors need to know before they go.

Selfie Mania is open on weekends and by reservation only during the week. Tickets are $10 for ages four to seven and $15 for those eight years or older for an hour of exploring and taking endless pictures on your phone or camera.

Group discounts are also available upon request for groups of eight people or more, as well as family discounts.

Various room themes include a “Hot girl summer” room filled with pool floats, a locker room theme, a room with antique wall phones and a graffiti room. Each room has a ring light to brighten photos and allow people to take pictures hands-free.

Every month, Griffin plans to completely re-design one of the 15 rooms in order to attract repeat customers.

“Honestly, you can come one day on this Friday and next Friday, and there could be just something a little different in every room,” said Griffin.

Which room would you visit first? Vote in our poll! If you’re having trouble seeing the poll, click here.

Every month, The State’s Laurryn Salem takes readers on a live tour of new Midlands businesses. You can watch this month’s tour here.