Another selfie museum opens in Columbia on Two Notch Road with 20 photo backgrounds

This father and daughter duo, Micheal and Treshawnna Davenport, have opened a selfie museum in Columbia with 20 different selfie photo backdrops.

Me MySelfie and I, a selfie museum on Two Notch Road, opened in Columbia on July 3.

The museum has 20 different backdrops where people can take pictures or videos. Each backdrop has a different theme, ranging from a 90’s room to a Hollywood-themed room.

At a selfie museum, customers are free to roam around and take their own pictures or selfies in front of the different backdrops. The venue is also available for private events.

A father-daughter duo from Greenwood, S.C., started the business in Columbia after seeing similar museums in other states and wanting to bring the attraction to South Carolina, owner Treshawnna Davenport said.

Micheal Davenport is the other owner and the two worked for months to flip the space at 6011 Two Notch Road into Me MySelfie and I.

Tickets are $25 per hour for adults to visit the museum, $15 for kids aged 2 to 7, and free for kids under 2-years-old. College students can get $5 off of the adult ticket price and the business will run birthday month specials as well.

The Davenports plant to switch out some of the themes every few months, including a backdrop with different holiday themes.

“We want to keep it fresh,” said Micheal Davenport.

Me MySelfie and I is the second selfie museum to open recently in Columbia, with Selfie Mania opening in June in the Columbia Place Mall on Two Notch Road.

The business is open Monday through Thursday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.