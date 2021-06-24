A new tattoo shop hopes to open in busy area of downtown Columbia

A new tattoo shop could open in the Vista, according to documents filed with the city’s Board of Zoning Appeals.

The shop, called Integrity Ink, would be located at 514 Gervais St, Suite C, in a storefront that is currently vacant. The location is close to the intersection of Gervais and Huger streets, across the street from Publix and a few doors down from the new Vista Nutrition.

Integrity Ink hopes to “work together with surrounding businesses to continue the vibrant, creative, professional, art atmosphere felt in the Vista,” owner Christopher Jenkins wrote in an application to the Board of Zoning Appeals. He is seeking a special zoning exception to open the tattoo parlor.

The zoning board will meet July 1.

Integrity Ink expects to have space for two to three tattoo artists at a time, according to the zoning application.

It’s unknown how long remodeling will take, if permission is granted by the zoning board. However, Jenkins wrote in his zoning application that the shop won’t require any changes to the outside of the building and the floor plan inside will remain “essentially the same.”

Jenkins, a tattoo artist with over 15 years of experience, previously owned and operated a tattoo shop in Connecticut, according to his website. Efforts to reach him for comment in this story were unsuccessful.