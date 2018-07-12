Steak, sushi and more on menu at this new Lexington restaurant

A second Aiken-based restaurant has opened in the Lowes Foods-anchored Lexington Square shopping center on Sunset Boulevard in Lexington — and this one offers steak and sushi on the menu.
Sukiya Japanese Steakhouse opened Wednesday at 5228 Sunset Blvd. The restaurant is a corner neighbor to Aiken-based eatery WingPlace, which opened in the shopping center last week. Sukiya offers sushi and hibachi lunch specials along with a full traditional Japanese steakhouse dinner menu of steak, chicken, shrimp and more.
The restaurant is open 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday (until 11 p.m. on Friday); noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
In addition to being home to Sukiya, WingPlace and Lexington’s second Lowes Foods grocery store, Lexington Square is also home to Firenza Pizza, Sola Salons, Hollywood Feed, Orangetheory Fitness and Clean Juice — all of which have opened in the center in the last year.
