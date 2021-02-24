Midlands hospital has vaccines available - but please don’t call

Lexington Medical Center has open appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, but is asking callers to use an online portal rather than phone lines that have become jammed with requests for vaccine appointments.

The hospital is asking those 65 and up to use an online form that would allow them to more quickly fill open appointments and more effectively get jabs into arms.

To reserve a spot, go to LexMed.com/vaccine and register by clicking “Request Form.” Once the information is uploaded, a patient will receive an email from the Vaccine Administration Management System allowing them to schedule a time and date.

When you arrive, bring an ID or other document that proves you qualify for the vaccine.

Anyone with questions can call the main hospital in West Columbia during business hours at 803-739-3363, but a Lexington Medical spokesperson said the phone lines are regularly overwhelmed with callers requesting vaccine information and appointments, and response times can be significantly delayed. Walk-ins are unable to get the vaccine.

Even with the online registration system, Lexington Medical’s website warns it can take three to five business days for a registration to be accepted and an appointment scheduled. Appointments may also change based on the availability of the vaccine. South Carolina distributes new doses of the vaccine to hospitals weekly.

Besides those in the older age bracket, others currently eligible to receive the shot are health care workers, first responders and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.