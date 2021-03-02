Lexington Medical Center can now take COVID vaccine appointments by phone

Lexington Medical Center is now able to take vaccine appointments by phone, opening a new path for eligible people to get protection against the COVID-19 virus.

To make an appointment, you can call (803) 739-3363 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, if you’re age 65 or up, or fall into other eligible groups to receive the vaccine.

The West Columbia hospital had discouraged people from calling for a vaccine appointment because the number of calls was overwhelming the hospital’s phone lines. Instead, anyone seeking an appointment was directed online to LexMed.com/vaccine to reserve a time to get vaccinated.

But the hospital is now able to take appointments by phone, making it easier for people without email or access to the internet to get the vaccine.

Appointments can still be made by going to the medical center’s website and clicking “Request Form.” Once the information is uploaded, a patient will receive an email from the Vaccine Administration Management System allowing them to schedule a time and date.

When you arrive for your appointment, bring an ID or other document that proves you qualify for the vaccine. Walk-ins will not be able to get a vaccine at this time.

Lexington Medical Center is also loosening its visitor policy, after banning most visitors at the height of the pandemic. Two visitors are now permitted for an in-patient without COVID symptoms during daily visitor hours. Two people can also visit a woman admitted to deliver a baby, in addition to a spouse or support person.