Lexington Medical Center bans most visitors due to surge in COVID-19 cases

In response to a rise in coronavirus cases across South Carolina, one Midlands hospital is tightening its visitation policy again.

No in-patient visitors are allowed in Lexington Medical Center beginning Tuesday, whether the patient has COVID-19 or not, the hospital said Tuesday.

The latest change tightens visitor restrictions Lexington Medical put in place just two weeks ago.

Some limited exceptions to the new rule will be put in place, but even those visitors will face tighter restrictions than even two weeks ago.

One person will be allowed to accompany a non-COVID patient in the emergency room, but if the waiting area reaches capacity, that person will be required to stay in their car until the patient is moved to an exam room. If the patient is admitted, a visitor can only stay in their room for a maximum of two hours.

One person can wait in the lobby while a patient has surgery and help move them to their room, but must also leave after two hours.

A woman giving birth can have one person with her during delivery, but that person must stay with the woman throughout her stay in the hospital. If they leave, they won’t be allowed back in.

One visitors under 18 are allowed, and anyone with COVID-19 symptoms or suspected of having COVID-19 may not receive any visitors.

On Monday, South Carolina reported nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases, and COVID patients make up 26% of all hospital patients in the state. In Lexington County, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports that nearly 88% of hospital beds are currently full, higher than the statewide average of 80%.