Everything you need to know about beach parking (and where to find it) in Charleston

Parked on a side street with a surfboard in the back, a Jeep follows the parking rules at Folly Beach on May 24, 2021. The beach community is one of three major beaches in the Charleston area that will see tourists and locals rushing to its beaches this summer. cbyrd@thestate.com

Before the waves, the sand and the sunscreen, and before the hunt for the perfect spot on the beach can begin, there is one challenge that stands in the way of every hopeful beach-goer, whether they be local or tourist: Finding a place to park.

Nothing can spoil a day at the beach faster than getting to an oceanfront destination only to realize you can’t even make it out onto the sand, or worse, coming back to the car to find a ticket waving at you from beneath the windshield wipers.

Consider this your guide to beach parking in the Charleston area: Where to find it, how much it costs and rules to know before you go, along with a local tip or two to make your Charleston trip a day at the beach rather than a never-ending search for a space.

Folly Beach

A woman reads a book at Folly Beach on Monday, May 24. Along with its 8 miles of oceanfront, Folly Beach is also the closest beach to historic downtown Charleston. Caitlin Byrd cbyrd@thestate.com

Folly Beach, the self-proclaimed “Edge of America,” has been a free-spirited Charleston beach destination for decades. The beach is a longtime favorite for surfers who say the Washout on the north end of the island is the best place to catch a good wave.

Folly Beach is also the closest beach to historic downtown Charleston. However, there is only one major road into Folly Beach and only one way out, which can snarl traffic and increase drive times here during the busy summer season. In addition to its 8 miles of beach, the island is also home to a popular strip of funky bars and local restaurants.

The city also prides itself on being one of the most accessible beach communities, with 49 public beach access points.

Vibe: Funky and friendly surf town

Free parking: Parking is free on Center Street, the main stretch that cuts through Folly Beach, and all side streets. However, pay close attention to posted signs to make sure parking is free.

Do not block a public or private driveway or park within 15 feet of a fire hydrant. Diagonal parking is not allowed. Only parallel parking is allowed on side streets.

When parking on a side street, all four tires must be off the road. If there are white lines painted, the tires must be outside of the white line. Beach-goers must also park in the same direction as the flow of traffic. Parking is free beach-wide after 8 p.m.

Paid parking: You’ve got options ranging from private lots to pay stations near beach access points, as well as parking at Folly Beach County Park.

Private lots

Private paid parking can be found quickly, but these lots can fill up quickly due to proximity to both the beach and the pier. All-day prices in these lots can range from $10-$20 a day. Cash is still king, but some of these lots also accept credit cards, debit cards or Venmo payments.

Pay stations and city lots

There are more than 20 metered pay stations for visitors near beach access points. The rate is $2 per hour or $10 for all-day parking, except for the parking lot near the intersection of 3rd Street and West Ashley, where visitors must pay $15 for all-day parking.

Meter rates can vary for special events and are enforced from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Meters accept credit and debit cards (Visa, Mastercard Amex and Discover). Beach-goers can also pay for their spaces through the Passport parking app.

Paid meters can be found along W. Ashley Avenue, E. Ashley Avenue, W. Artic Avenue, E. Artic Avenue, Summer Place and near the Charleston County pier.

No parking is allowed in paid lots after 10 p.m. and at the Washout after 11 p.m.

Folly Beach County Park

Another pay-and-park option can be found at Folly Beach County Park. The park is on the west end of the island, between the Atlantic Ocean and the Folly River. Skimmer Flats, a major Eastern Brown Pelican rookery, is also visible at the west end of the park.

Charleston County Parks gold pass members can park here free year-round.

During peak summer season, the rates are $10 Monday-Friday and $15 on Saturday or Sunday. On Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day, the price is $15 per vehicle.

The lot is located at 1100 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach, SC 29439. From May through Labor Day, hours are 8 a.m. –sunset. Spaces fill up fast, especially on weekends.

Rules to know:

No booze, no smoking on the beach

Also not allowed: Glass, plastic, balloons, styrofoam, open fires, fireworks, littering, metal shovels.

Glass, plastic, balloons, styrofoam, open fires, fireworks, littering, metal shovels. Stay off the dunes. Use public walkovers located on every block to access the beach. Sand dunes are protected and fragile.

Digging holes deeper than 1 foot is illegal. All holes must be filled before you leave the beach.

Surfing without a leash is prohibited. From May 15 to Sept. 15, surfing is not allowed between 10 a.m.-6 p.m. in the half-mile swimming zone that spans 2nd Street East to 3rd Street West. Surfing is always prohibited 200 feet from the fishing pier, which is currently under construction.

Breaking laws on Folly Beach could result in fines ranging from $25 up to $1,092, or even jail time.

Local tip: If you are a frequent visitor, you can guarantee yourself potential free parking in the future. Charleston County Parks offer residents and non-residents a yearly gold pass that gives them unlimited admission into a number of Charleston County parks, including Folly Beach County Park, Isle of Palms County Park and Kiawah Beachwalker Park.

Passes are $85 for non-residents, $70 for Charleston County residents and $50 for seniors aged 60 and up, plus tax. Gold passes are good for one calendar year. Passes can be purchased at any county park office or purchased online.

If you pay admission to get into a park, bring the receipt from your admission to the park office and that will be deducted from the cost of the gold pass. You must have the pass in hand to use it.

Isle of Palms

Isle of Palms has 240 new angled parking spaces on the land side of Palm Boulevard following a fight with the Department of Transportation and an attempt to eliminate the land side parking altogether. Chase Karacostas ckaracostas@thesunnews.com

With 7 miles of white sandy beach, Isle of Palms is a local favorite for a reason. The barrier island, which is separated from the mainland by the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway, is a short drive from Mount Pleasant.

Home to a popular county park, the island is also the site of Wild Dunes, a luxury resort with two world-class golf courses. Its beach, however, is the main draw. In addition to tourists, residents and families, the beach is also a frequent site for sea turtles who come ashore here to lay their eggs.

Vibe: Family-friendly beach with universal appeal

Free parking: Visitors can park their vehicles on any public right-of-way in the following areas:

3rd Avenue between Ocean Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard

East side of 4th Avenue between Ocean Boulevard and Charleston Boulevard

5th Avenue, between Ocean Boulevard and Carolina Boulevard

6th Avenue, between Ocean Boulevard and Carolina Boulevard

7th Avenue between Ocean Boulevard and Carolina Boulevard

East side of 8th Avenue, between Ocean Boulevard and Carolina Boulevard

East side of 9th Avenue, between Ocean Boulevard and Carolina Boulevard

Palm Boulevard between 21st Avenue and 40th Avenue

Palm Boulevard between 42nd Avenue and 57th Avenue

Visitors will notice changes this year when parking along Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th Avenue, a stretch of road that runs parallel to the beach.

When parking on the ocean side of Palm Boulevard, vehicles must parallel park at least 4 feet away from the pavement. This also applies to all parking along Palm Boulevard between 41st and 57th Avenue. Double parking on the passenger side of any vehicle that is parallel parked is prohibited. Drivers must also park in the same direction as moving traffic.

When parking on the land side of Palm Boulevard between 21st and 40th Avenue, vehicles must single park in marked spaces only. The spots, which were installed in April by S.C. Department of Transportation crews, are designed at a 60-degree angle so that cars coming from either direction can easily turn in. Visitors are asked to pull as close to the parking stop as possible to keep the shoulder clear for access in an emergency.

People who require handicap parking may park at the Isle of Palms County Park at no cost, as well as at the small municipal parking lot on Pavilion Drive, 9th Avenue, Front Beach Restrooms, 21st Avenue and 42nd Avenue. Handicap parking is also available in the small municipal parking lot behind the public safety building at no charge for vehicles with the appropriate license plate or placard.

Paid parking: Beach-goers have four options: two city-run lots, metered street parking on Ocean Boulevard and parking at the Isle of Palms County Park.

Lots

The city lots, both on Pavilion Drive, are open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. One lot offers handicapped parking and season-long parking for those with a decal. Seasonal parking passes are $60 and are available for purchase at the Public Safety Building, located at 30 J C Long Blvd.

These lots are managed by parking kiosks, with tickets available for purchase inside the parking lot. The daily rate is $12 Monday-Friday and $15 Saturday, Sunday and on holidays. After 4 p.m., visitors may pay an hourly rate of $2.00 rather than the daily rate.

The ticket must be prominently displayed on the dash before leaving the parking lot. Failure to do so will result in a $50 parking violation.

Residents with a city-issued resident parking permit or a Wild Dunes resident decal can park in these lots anytime for free.

Metered street parking

Metered parking can be found on Ocean Boulevard near between 10th and 14th Avenues. Pay at the pay station or kiosk closest to you. The hourly rate is $2.50. Place your receipt on the dashboard of the vehicle. The paid stations are enforced from 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Isle of Palms County Park

Like Folly Beach County Park, you must pay to park at Isle of Palms County Park. However, Charleston County Parks gold pass members can park here free year-round.

During peak summer season, the rates are $10 Monday-Friday, and $15 on Saturday or Sunday. On Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day, the price is $15 per vehicle.

The lot is located at 1 14th Ave, Isle of Palms, SC 29451. From May through Labor Day, hours are 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. Spaces fill up fast, especially on weekends.

Rules to know:

No booze, no smoking on the beach. This includes cigarettes, cigars, pipes or other smoking devices, including vaping devices, are also prohibited on both the beach and beach access paths.

Also not allowed: Single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, as well as Styrofoam coolers, cups and food containers, balloons, fireworks, open fires on the beach.

Single-use plastic bags, plastic straws, as well as Styrofoam coolers, cups and food containers, balloons, fireworks, open fires on the beach. Visitors are asked to social distance while on the beach, keeping at least 6 feet away from other people.

Jet skis and motorboats may not be operated in designated swimming areas.







If you can't stand to drive in one more minute of weekend beach traffic, take the bus instead. CARTA, Charleston's public transportation system, is offering a free beach shuttle from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms for the summer of 2021.



If you can’t stand to drive in one more minute of weekend beach traffic, take the bus instead. CARTA, Charleston’s public transportation system, is offering a free beach shuttle from Mount Pleasant to Isle of Palms for the summer of 2021.

Called the Beach Reach Shuttle, the park-and-ride service will run hourly on Saturdays and Sundays from May 29-Sept. 6, from 9:15 a.m.-6:05 p.m. The first departure will leave at 9:15 a.m. from Towne Centre, a Mount Pleasant shopping center near the Isle of Palms connector. The final departure from Isle of Palms is slated for 5:35 p.m. Beach Reach will also operate on the Mondays of Memorial Day and Labor Day.

You can catch the shuttle at stop No. 715, a sheltered amenity near the Belk Men’s store. Catch the bus back to Mount Pleasant at the stop located at Ocean Boulevard.

Masks or face-coverings are required at all times while on the bus. Alcoholic beverages are not allowed. All drinks must be in spill-proof containers (a simple cup with a lid does not count). You cannot bring large, bulky items such as tents, large beach umbrellas, surfboards. Chairs, small umbrellas, boogie boards or body boards are allowed, but bags and other items must be able to be held by riders or stowed safely beneath the seat.

Sullivan’s Island

Sullivan’s Island Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

At Sullivan’s Island, an oasis awaits. On this small barrier island there is no beachfront development and no hotels. With just 3.3 miles of beach, the quaint island is a major lure for locals and tourists alike. The island’s most well-known landmarks are its black-and-white lighthouse, which still works, and Fort Moultrie.

Beach access points here are called stations, a nod to when visitors traveled to Sullivan’s Island by an electric trolley. Access points range from Station 18, near the Sullivan’s Island lighthouse, to station 32 at the other end of the island.

Vibe: More Cape Cod than California

Free parking: Park for free across the island, but only in designated right-of-way areas, and park with all tires off of the pavement. You cannot block the street or beach paths. Slow down and mind the red-and-white signs.

Paid parking: You won’t find any paid parking lots or meters on this barrier island, which means parking is precious, free and limited. Arrive early and build in time to find parking along right-of-ways.

Rules to know:

No booze on streets, boardwalks and beaches. No smoking or vaping on the beach, public access paths, public parks and town facilities.

Also not allowed: Plastic, polystyrene or glass containers, fireworks.

All beach activity ends at 11 p.m. There are no lifeguards are on duty.

Sailboarders, kite surfers, jet skis and motorboats must stay in designated areas.

Pro tip: Parking tends to fill up first on right-of-ways near the lighthouse and nearby streets surrounding the island’s business district on Middle Street. On such a small island, though, being just a bit further away from the center of town really isn’t such a bad thing.

Also nearby: Kiawah, Seabrook, Edisto

Beyond the three major beaches, these three oceanfront destinations are within an hour’s drive of downtown Charleston.

Kiawah Island

Kiawah Island, whose golf resort recently hosted the PGA Championship, is a private beachfront community. Most of its 10 miles of beaches are accessible only to property owners, renters and their guests. However, there is one way to access these luxurious sands.

Kiawah Beachwalker Park, located on the west end of the island, is the only public beach access, and you must pay to park at this county park. Charleston County Parks gold pass members can park here free year-round.

During the summer season, expect to pay $10 Monday-Friday and $15 on Saturday or Sunday. On Memorial Day, July Fourth and Labor Day, the price is $15 per vehicle.

The lot is located at 8 Beachwalker Drive, Kiawah Island, S.C. 29455. It is open 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. from May through Labor Day. Spaces fill up fast, especially on weekends.

Seabrook Island

Seabrook Island beaches are private, accessible only to residents and guests. This is not a destination for a casual day-tripper looking for a beach. There are no public beach access points. For residents and visitors, though, there are nine beach access points on the island.

Edisto Beach

Located about an hour away from Charleston in Colleton County, the beach is the main attraction on Edisto Island.

With 37 public beach access points, visitors will find a wealth of options on this laid-back island when deciding where to park. Some, but not all, access points provide dedicated off-street parking and dune walkovers.

On-street parking can be found at each access point. The town maintains a list detailing the parking features and amenities of each access point. People with accessibility issues should use the access points at Lybrand, Mitchell, Baynard and Edings.

Parking is allowed at beach accesses from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., but no overnight parking is allowed. All of the parking at beach access points is free.