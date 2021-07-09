This Folly Beach bed and breakfast is the best in South Carolina, according to Yelp

This Instagram post from Water’s Edge Inn shows the Folly Beach accommodation, which was named the best bed and breakfast in South Carolina by Yelp, a national review site.

South Carolina’s best bed and breakfast can be found tucked away along a quiet marsh near Folly Beach, according to data from the national popular review site Yelp.

Water’s Edge Inn, which opened in 2007, earned the accolade Thursday when Yelp published its list of top inns found in each U.S. state.

To determine which lodging spots got the top marks, Yelp analyzed businesses that self-identified on their site as a bed and breakfast. Then, it ranked and scored each listing based on “a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews,” according to the website.

On its Yelp page, Water’s Edge Inn boasts a 5-star rating.

The 9-room accommodation at 79 W. 2nd St. West is less than a mile away from Folly Beach, a popular Charleston-area beach known for its laid-back feel and surfer-friendly vibe.

The lot where the inn now stands was purchased from a longtime Folly Beach resident who now has a room at the inn named in her honor.

The inn’s owner, Paul Lauer, is originally from Honolulu, Hawaii. He moved to Folly Beach in 1997 and, a decade later, he opened the Water’s Edge Inn. Combining his time in Hawaii with southern hospitality, the words “Aloha y’all” greet visitors when they arrive at this bed and breakfast.

According to its website, the inn strives to offer guests “a comfortable yet elegant beach experience.”

It’s not the first time the small but luxurious spot has gotten national attention. In 2012, Water’s Edge Inn was twice featured in Southern Living being as among “The South’s Most Charming Getaways” and in the magazine’s “Best of the South.”

In the past, it was also chosen by Condé Nast Traveler as one of the top 12 places to stay in the U.S.

The latest Yelp list comes as Charleston’s tourism industry shows signs of rebounding from the pandemic, as states ease their coronavirus-related restrictions and more Americans get vaccinated.

“Summer is here and safe weekend adventures are on our minds,” Yelp wrote in its assessment. “Local bed and breakfasts are excited to re-open and help you recharge (while keeping in mind safety protocols).”