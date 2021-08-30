Charleston TV anchor Bill Sharpe, the voice of the Lowcountry, announces retirement

Bill Sharpe, who became one of Charleston SC’s most recognizable and trusted faces in news, announced his retirement on Monday. He covered the Lowcountry for nearly 50 years. WCSC

Bill Sharpe, the legendary local television anchor who worked at Charleston’s WCSC for nearly half a century and documented some of the Holy City’s most tragic events, announced Monday that he is retiring this fall.

Sharpe, 70, made the announcement while wrapping up Monday’s edition of “Live 5 News at Noon.” He said he will be retiring at the end of October.

“And many people in the newsroom say it’s about darn time,” Sharpe said, with a warm chuckle as a photo montage of his time at the station rolled across the screen.

When meteorologist Joey Sovine said he didn’t know whether to cry or if he was over-the-moon happy for him, Sharpe replied, “You can cry right after the news is done.”

For 48 years, Sharpe and his signature Lowcountry voice told the story of Charleston one news story at a time, including some of the most devastating chapters in the city’s modern history: The devastation of Hurricane Hugo in 1989, the tragedy of the Sofa Super Store fire in 2007 that killed nine Charleston firefighters and, in 2015, the horrific hate crime at Charleston’s Mother Emanuel AME Church.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the PM Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

His coverage of Hurricane Hugo, the most devastating storm in South Carolina history to date, resulted in a Peabody Award. He would go on to receive even more accolades in his 48-year career, including an Emmy.

Most recently, he was named “Anchor of the Year” by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

In 2017, alongside his co-anchor Debi Chard, the news duo received the Masters Award from the South Carolina Broadcasters Association. In 2018, the two were inducted into the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences’ Silver Circle, which honors those with at least 25 years in the industry.

Sharpe would become a fixture in the Charleston community, becoming one of the most recognizable faces in Charleston news as a trusted journalist, a frequent debate moderator and a local celebrity when spotted shopping in the grocery store.

His biography on the news station website illustrated his love for the Lowcountry and his commitment to finding the truth.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

He summed up his news philosophy as trying to “dig beneath the surface to find out what is really going on.”

When asked what he likes best about the Lowcountry, Sharpe wrote in his online biography, “It is my home and I love the friendliness of the people here.”

Born Oct. 15, 1950, Sharpe was born and raised in Charleston. He grew up in West Ashley, and graduated from St. Andrews High School.

He earned his degree from Emory University in Atlanta, where he majored in English literature and got a minor in French.

But he would soon feel the tug of news.

Sharpe joined the WCSC Oct. 3, 1973, according to a write-up from the news station. At the time, he was 22 and had decided decided to make a leap into television after first working at WTMA-AM radio.

He was 22 and, after first working in radio, decided to make the change to television.

In his nearly half-century of reporting, Sharpe would travel the world. One of his most interesting assignments would take him to Rome, where he covered the installation of a new Pope.

Sharpe also interviewed the late President Ronald Reagan at the White House, and separately sat down with President Barack Obama and President Donald Trump when they were still candidates.

In addition to his reporting, Sharpe has been a vocal advocate for special needs children and families.

In 2018, alongside his son, William, Sharpe testified before state lawmakers in Columbia, and urged them to pass a bill to enforce tough punishments on bullying.

Sharpe is married to his wife, Katherine. Together, they have six kids.

This is a developing story please check back for updates.