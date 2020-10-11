Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 11

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases surpass 150,000

At least 150,915 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,346 have died, according to state health officials.

South Carolina surpassed 150,000 cases two months after passing 100,000 cases on Aug. 10 and three months after reaching 50,000 on July 9.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Saturday reported 860 new COVID-19 cases — the second-highest daily count since the start of October. It’s been more than a month since the state reported more than 1,000 cases in a day.

Twenty-one new deaths were reported Saturday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests on Saturday was 10.6% — down from 11.4% on Friday.

Horry County school plans could change

Horry County Schools’ reopening plan could change as coronavirus cases increase in the area.

If the district follows its current plan, all students would be learning remotely by Oct. 19. The plan relies on the monitoring of local coronavirus case data to determine when students can attend in-person classes.

For the first month of school, Horry County has been classified with medium spread, which has meant a hybrid schedule of in-person learning twice per week. But recent S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reports show the county with high spread, which would require remote learning.

Horry County added 122 coronavirus cases Saturday as the area experienced a rise in positive cases, continuing a spike over the past couple days, health officials announced.

Saturday numbers bring total COVID-19 cases in the county to 10,484 and total deaths from the virus to 189, with one new death Saturday. The week’s daily numbers were far ahead of the previous week’s, when the weekly total was below 200 for the first time in four months.

The district announced it will wait for the DHEC report Oct. 15 before making a decision.

This comes as K-12 schools in South Carolina have reported 99 coronavirus cases since Tuesday, when cases were last reported.

That’s just shy of what could have been the second three-digit increase in COVID-19 cases this week.

Officials recorded 132 new cases statewide on Tuesday — “the largest jump since DHEC began announcing its twice-weekly school district figures on Sept 4,” The State reported.

As of Friday, at least 808 students and 333 employees have tested positive for the virus since the start of the school year.

Harrison, Graham debate held separately

The debate between Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison scheduled for Friday fell apart over COVID-19 tests.

Graham declined to take a test ahead of the debate, and Harrison refused to debate on stage with him.

Instead, the candidates answered questions separately in “two extended interviews” inside a television station in Spartanburg.

The interviews focused some on the pandemic.

“We have to take this thing seriously. The president of the United States has been out of pocket because he has the coronavirus,” Harrison said, noting Graham accused him of wanting “special treatment” by insisting the senator take a COVID-19 test. “Nobody is asking for special treatment. What we’re asking is for our senior senator to take this seriously.”

The candidates differed on whether there should be a national mask mandate.

“We don’t have walls on the borders of our states,” Harrison said. “My in-laws live in Utah, I live here in South Carolina. It is easy for us to get on a plane and fly there, but if I’m taking the coronavirus with me, not only am I impacting the people in that plane, but I’m also impacting the people in the location that I’m going (to), and then those people impact other folks.”

Graham questioned how a mandate could be enforced.

“Does the FBI follow us all around?” Graham asked. “I believe in responsibility. So the idea of wearing a mask, count me in. In terms of the national mandate, I don’t know how that works. But if you’re looking for my advice. Wear a mask, wash your hands.”

They also discussed whether children should be required to have a coronavirus vaccine when one is available, with Harrison saying he would have to look at it and Graham saying it should be up to elected leaders in the state.

SC town bans trick-or-treating over COVID-19 concerns

The town of Hampton — about an hour northwest of Beaufort — won’t allow Halloween trick-or-treating because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The town council voted 3-1 on Tuesday to “keep people safe” by banning trick-or-treaters, The Island Packet reported. Mayor Jimmy Bilka supported the decision.

“I would rather err on the side of safety any time, but especially when it comes to our children and future generations,” he said.

There’s no way to enforce the ban, and Bilka said they won’t be issuing tickets or fines. Instead, he said the decision is more about encouraging residents to “use their best judgment,” according to The Island Packet.

The council has another meeting before Halloween, during which Bilka said they can put the matter to a vote again if any of the council members change their mind.