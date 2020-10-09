SC schools just short of 2nd three-digit jump in COVID-19 cases this week

South Carolina’s schools on Friday came just short of reporting its second three-digit increase in COVID-19 cases this week.

S.C. K-12 schools have seen 99 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday, when cases were last reported, according to S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control data.

The 1,141 COVID-19 positive tests since school began include 808 student cases and 333 employee cases, according to the DHEC database updated Friday.

On Tuesday, DHEC announced more than 100 new COVID-19 cases across the state. The 132 cases announced this week were the largest jump since DHEC began announcing its twice-weekly school district figures on Sept 4. Last week, DHEC reported 89 new cases on Friday.

The jump came the same week some school districts in the Midlands began resuming in-person classes four days a week, including elementary schools in Lexington 1 and Lexington-Richland 5. Other districts that have been online-only, such as Richland 1 and Richland 2, announced this week that students will begin going back to class twice a week later this month.

It’s unclear how many people in K-12 schools have recovered from the virus or how many cases are “active,” metrics the University of South Carolina uses when reporting campus case numbers.

The data apply to all S.C. public, private and charter schools, the majority of which either have no cases or fewer than five cases, according to DHEC data.

The case numbers show how many students and employees who attend or work at a school have tested positive for coronavirus, but that doesn’t mean the infected person contracted COVID-19 from being at the school.

Schools that are still virtual-only may have cases listed in the DHEC database because the infected student employee may have been participating in a school sponsored event, such as sports, when they were potentially contagious.

Lexington 1

Beechwood Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Carolina Springs Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Carolina Springs Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Centerville Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Forts Pond Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Gilbert Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Gilbert High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Gilbert Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lake Murray Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington High: 9 student cases

Lexington Midde: Fewer than 5 student cases

Meadow Glen Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Meadow Glen Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Midway Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Pelion Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Pelion High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Pleasant Hill Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Red Bank Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases





River Bluff High: 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Rocky Creek Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Saxe Gotha Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

White Knoll High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington 2

Airport High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Brookland-Cayce Senior High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Cayce Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Herbert A. Wood Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Pine Ridge Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

R.H. Fulmer Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Saluda River Academy for the Arts: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington 3

Batesburg-Leesville Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Batesburg-Leesville High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Batesburg-Leesville Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Lexington 4

Sandhills Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Sandhills Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Swansea High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Swansea High School Freshman Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases

Lexington-Richland 5

Ballentine Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Chapin High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Chapin Intermediate: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Chapin Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Dutch Fork Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Dutch Fork Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Dutch Fork High: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Irmo Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Irmo High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Irmo Middle: Fewer than 5 student cases

Leaphart Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Seven Oaks Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Spring Hill High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Richland 1

A.C. Flora High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Columbia High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Hand Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Hopkins Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Richland 2

Catawba Trail Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Forest Lake Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

L.B. Nelson Elementary: Fewer than 5 student cases

Muller Road Middle: Fewer than 5 employee cases

North Springs Elementary: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Richland Northeast High: Fewer than 5 student cases

Spring Valley High: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Windsor Elementary: Fewer than 5 faculty cases

Private schools in Richland County

Ben Lippen: Fewer than 5 student cases and fewer than 5 employee cases

Cardinal Newman: Fewer than 5 student cases

Hammond: Fewer than 5 student cases

St. Peter’s Catholic School: Fewer than 5 student cases

Private schools in Lexington County

Arrows Academy: Fewer than 5 student cases

Grace Christian: Fewer than 5 employee cases

Lake Murray Baptist Church Kindergarten: Fewer than 5 student cases